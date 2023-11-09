Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg / Flash 90

No historical events have been more documented than the Shoah and the horrific massacre of October 7, 2023, in Israel. Both, despite their outsized dimensions, were planned with a destructive hate of the Jews: eliminate them one by one. Children, parents, and grandparents were hunted down and killed with meticulous and documented preparation; yes, decades apart and in different locations, but with the same malevolence.

It has always been about genocidal antisemitism and bloodlust. The Nazi and Hamas pursuits of Jews were carried out according to a specific ideological decision: for Nazism, the subhuman Jews were mice and cockroaches; for Hamas, they were the blasphemous children of pigs and monkeys.

Advertisement





The Nazis, unlike the barbarians of Hamas, hid their crimes until they came to light with an avalanche of documents and testimonies from the victims and the Nazis themselves. And then, the denialism began: “It’s not true!” the various Faurissons, Garaudy, Dieudonnè, Irving, and David Duke said and wrote, supported by antisemitic political designs, especially from the Iranian Ayatollahs. The Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas wrote his denialist dissertation at the University of Moscow, arguing that the Jews had colluded with the Nazis.

For Holocaust deniers, the invention was used to blame the Americans for their imperialist arrogance and to blame the Jews for peddling their Zionism. The underlying goals are the criminalization of the Jews and the acquittal of the Nazis, racists, and Islamists. It is happening again, this time with the denial of Black Saturday on 10/7. The theme is expressed as “The actions of Hamas must be understood in a historical context” or “The so-called ‘massacre’ is all a lie to justify the attack on the poor Palestinians. Even Hamas’ kidnapping of men, women, and children from many countries and creeds is denied, as witnessed by the desecration of “Bring Them Home” posters around the world.

It is more complicated to support the Sabbath massacre on 10/7 because here, no research was needed to find evidence of the barbarity: it is all filmed and recorded. The antisemitic single-mindedness is heard in the shouts of “Itbach el Yehud [kill the Jews]” as the terrorists attacked and in the enthusiastic phone call, “Mom, I killed ten Jews; I have their blood on my hands.”

The torture of newborns and pregnant women, the rapes and mutilations, everything was filmed with pride by the killers themselves. This writer has seen the 53 minutes of videos from Hamas cellphones and GoPro cameras, and never has a snuff film been more repugnant and reprehensible. Through their cellphones, you are part of their march of horror toward a kibbutz house. When the door opened, friends did not arrive for the Simchat Torah festival. Monsters barged in to massacre, carry out the bloodbath of a family, ignite a conflagration, and commit the cruelest sadistic mutilation.

Denialists, however, insist that perhaps it is fake news from the Israelis to justify the attack on the Palestinians. Only those who know nothing about the history of Israeli democracy or its myriad efforts at peace can conceive of such an idea. But Nasrallah, who ultimately seeks a divine right to kill the Jews, denies everything: the Israelis themselves carried out the massacre of women and children (sic).

Some immoral politicians are enticed by the chants of the marchers shouting “Death to the Jews” and “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.” The political opportunists follow the example of French Revolutionary Alexandre-Auguste Ledru-Rollin’s cry, “There go my people. I must find out where they are going so I can lead them.” Jeremy Corbyn’s brother proclaimed, “The wounded and dead are all actors!”

Meanwhile, Israel’s usual enemies at “Human Rights Watch,” the New York Times, The Guardian, and the Washington Post are on the frontlines and front pages to twist the truth of the images. The choir of social media sings with the deniers, and it is a well-known international refrain. Only Israel’s victory over Hamas will prevent the memory from being buried.

{Reposted from JCPA}