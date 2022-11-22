Photo Credit: screenshot

I have been a fan of Tucker for many years. He often shared a collage of main stream media bites that were exactly the same; as if someone had sent out a news release earlier in the day with “what to say.” He was the go-to guy for the other side; sharing missing facts. He attacked Fake News. He ends his broadcast with:

“The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.”

And then came his interview with Kanye West, who has 32 million followers. Tucker described him as a “kind of Christian Evangelist.” He asked, “Is Kanye West crazy? You be the judge.” Ok. But you asked me to judge without telling me the interview was edited to make Kanye look good. Carlson says that the media isn’t in the business of ignoring remarkable things. Yet, that is exactly what he did. It has been proven that Tucker committed the sin he always said he fought – the sin of omission in order to promote a narrative. He edited out portions of the interview that portrayed Kanye in a negative way. Tucker Carlson removed all of Kanye’s nasty Jew hating comments and tropes. He also removed responses that shone a dark light on Kanye’s mental state despite the fact that West “has spoken frequently about living with bipolar disorder and experiencing manic episodes. In 2019, he discussed how he experiences these with David Letterman, telling him:

“When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything, everyone. This is my experience, other people have different experiences. Everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy.”

Ye’s edited remarks included:

“My kids are going to a school that teaches Black kids a complicated Kwanzaa. I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it would come with some financial engineering.”

Also cut from the aired interview with Carlson: Kanye also stated:

“Planned Parenthood was made by Margaret Sanger, a known eugenics, with the KKK to control the Jew population. When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are. This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.”

However, Ye’s claims about “the Jew population” appear to reference the antisemitic Radical Hebrew Israelite ideology, which claims that Jews are “impostors and thieves” who have stolen the identity and birthright of the “true Israelites,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Twitter locked West’s account after it removed a tweet, published days after the Carlson interview, in which West said he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”. If Jews were a race, Kanye would be accused of racism. But Jews are a people and seem to be fair game for his hate; again, a hate Carlson covered up with the sin of omission.

So Kanye makes Jew-hating remarks and then tries to obliterate the Jews by saying Black people are the real Jews. Wonder what the audience would have thought of Kanye had Carlson not removed these statements? Just as a reminder. It was the Jews who stood with Martin Luther King during the civil rights era and two Jewish teens were murdered trying to help Black Americans register to vote.

Beyond the antisemitic remarks, Motherboard reported that Ye also told Carlson in the unaired segment that “fake children” — professional actors, he clarified — had been placed in his house “to sexualize” his children.

Ye was also interviewed by Youtube talk show “Uninterrupted The Shop,” which is produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. Carter told The Hollywood Reporter that the rapper used the show to “reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.” The producers decided not to air the show so as not to give Ye’s rhetoric a platform. “Hate speech should never have an audience,” Carter said.

During the Carlson interview, Jason Whitlock, the host of Fearless spoke about Kanye:

But listen, that’s a man wrestling with his faith in God and wrestling with the fame that makes him money and makes him rich. And so throughout that interview tonight, I heard a guy that’s a devout Christian and I heard a guy that is cursed with the disease of fame. It has undermined his ability to be a good father. It has undermined his ability to be a good husband. It has undermined his happiness. He wants to be a Christian and the things he said about his faith and just wearing the lanyard with the ultrasound, all of that, I love that about Kanye West. It scares the heck out of the left to see someone like Kanye West, that popular, that influential, his skin color that has those Christian values because that’s what’s really under attack, his Christian values, it scares them. They don’t want him to survive. They’re using him. I’m going to make an analogy continental roots. They got him out on a tree and they’re whipping, him. What’s your name? And they wanted to say left- wing liberal, and he won’t say it. He said, I like Trump. I like God. I’m a Christian. And they keep whipping and slashing him and they’re trying to make this man bow down to the liberal orthodoxy, and they’re doing it as a message to me and everybody else. If you don’t get in line with what we want you to think, every Black man, every heterosexual Black man, every Black man with Christian values, we will beat you into a pulp. Kanye is man enough to stand up, I wish more men were.

Would Whitlock say that now that the edited portions have been revealed?

At the end of his interview, Carlson told his audience Ye is “worth listening to.” Really?

So, first Tucker defends Ye by not disclosing his Jew-hating statements and what others might call mental unwellness, and then goes after his Jewish personal trainer Harley Pasternak, known as the trainer to the stars. Look over there: look at Pasternak, the Jew, so you won’t talk about Kanye’s Jew-hatred or state of mind that has been revealed. Oh, let’s blame the Jew. What made him decide to go after Pasternak? And also cast aspersions on Canada’s military. What changed? Why did Carlson decide to rant about Pasternak?

Why did Tucker believe Kanye when he said Pasternak was an “agent of ideological control”? Why did he believe and promote Kanye’s statement that Pasternak was willing to use powerful drugs to keep Kanye from straying from the script? Carlson mentioned drugs used on Kanye. How did he know the names of the drugs? Or the doses? Who administered the drugs? Pasternak cannot do that. Is Carlson suggesting, implying, inferring that the Doctors are in cahoots with the “those in control”?

And what of Carlson’s reference to Pasternak’s involvement in the Canadian Military and his “involvement with drugs that affect the mind”? Something nefarious going on there? The Canadian fitness expert graduated from the University of Toronto with a Master of Science in Exercise Physiology and Nutritional Sciences. He has an Honors Degree in Kinesiology from University of Western Ontario. During his time at U of T, Pasternak served as a nutrition and exercise scientist at Department of National Defence’s Defence and Civil Institute for Environmental Medicine from 2005 to 2007. Pasternak did research to help Special Forces be safer. Dr. Ira Jacobs, one of the most respected people in exercise physiology, was Pasternak’s graduate advisor. Pasternak focused on performance physiology and nutrition, with a specialty in caffeine and ephedrine. His work has been published in the scientific journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise in June 2003 and in The Canadian Journal of Sports Medicine. Pasternak is also certified by the American College of Sports Medicine and is an IDEA Master Trainer. Oh, the horror.

A very short clip was taken from this almost 75 minute interview from 2019 to suggest that Pasternak was involved in illegal or illicit drug experiments. This is the action of people involved in promoting Fake news – the sin of omission to promote a narrative. In fact, unlike Carslon’s suggestions, Pasternak is someone who tries to help people be the best they can be. He is a cheerleader. Has Tucker Carlson ever watched this video? Did he talk to Pasternak at all?

In the interview (1:11) Pasternak talks about his 13 years (at the time) with Kanye, whom he describes as the most creative man he knows and how inspirational he is. Hmmm.

Meanwhile, Carlson shared a text that was not flattering to Pasternak, who has not commented on the text. Yet, we don’t know the context in which it was sent, or what might have been said before or after. There are 15 years of interactions between these two.

Reached for comment on October 10, 2022, Pasternak told Newsweek:

“I think Kanye has a history of mental health issues, and it appears that he’s probably going through an episode right now. If people continue to give him a platform to discuss hateful, antisemitic rhetoric, they’re complicit, so I applaud Facebook and Twitter.” “I spoke to Kanye for about five hours yesterday and his communication is very incoherent at this point. It doesn’t forgive someone for being antisemitic. In fact, the lack of outrage over his tweet from people is very sad, regardless of whether he’s mentally ill or not. It’s not acceptable.”

Pasternak summed it up with dismay at the reaction to Ye’s statement, in which Ye said he was going to go “death con 3 on Jewish people”:

“As someone who’s been his friend for 15 years, I will not speak with him again until he issues a formal apology. He seems like he’s either [having] or is on the verge of a mental break. This is a person who probably struggled understanding reality from not reality even in the best of times, and I’m extraordinarily saddened by the lack of outrage. The amount of outrage that came from a T-shirt that he wore a few days (White Lives Matter) earlier was a millionfold more vocal than the tweet that he implied that he was going to wipe out a race of people.”

In another screenshot of the text conversation shared by Ye, Pasternak purportedly wrote:

“Your origins might be Jewish … it’s about how you act. How you think. And how you treat others. I will do anything, anything if you could please apologize to my people.”

Ye captioned it: “This shows Harley admitting to knowing the truth of our origin but then later dismissing the facts within the same text chain … Mind you … This is how a Hollywood trainer speaks to a far more influential black celebrity when we get out of line.”

The Jew hatred is overwhelming; yet Carlson omitted all of it. Why? To what end? How many other interviews has Carlson edited to support his narrative?

And then…

A past Instagram post showed a screenshot allegedly between Ye and Diddy, in which Ye said, “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me,” invoking the age-old trope that Jews control the media and entertainment industries.

But after Tucker’s video appeared, the vultures were released and attacked Pasternak.

Here’s an interesting take from someone called Radix Verum. Watch and listen. She insinuated that Pasternak is an intermediary in the intersection of psyops, military intelligence and celebrity management to keep people like Kanye “in-line” with the wishes of the people controlling Hollywood. Hmm. Who are those people? She said Harley looks like a sociopath! Well, if he looks it, it must be true!

“I wanted to do a deep dive into a topic that is of interest to many people who have followed celebrity culture, and that is handlers. We know that influencers and celebrities always have an entourage around them and always have people that act as gatekeepers for them. Kanye “Ye” West recently exposed a “personal trainer” to the stars named Harley Pasternak who was responsible for his prior institutionalization and has threatened to do it again. Pasternak has a strange history that is seemingly connected to Psychological Operations, Military Intelligence, and Celebrity Management.”

She commented on his experiments with caffeine and ephedrine, to which I referred earlier. “This study has investigated the effects of acute ingestion of caffeine (C) (4 mg*kg-‘). ephedrine (E) (0.8 mgkg-‘), and their combination (C+E) on muscular endurance, using a double blind, repeated measures design. Now that sounds evil. She tried to connect the LSD studies done in the 1960’s in America and Canada to Pasternak and the Military, today.

Wait, there’s more.

She shared the tweets of someone named “Restoring Order.”

Who is Harley Pasternak, the man whom Kanye West has accused of trying to institutionalize him, drug him into oblivion, and take his kids away? As it turns out, this “personal trainer” is connected to psychological operations, the Canadian military, and other strangeness…

I’d love the documents backing up these statements.

Oh wait. Here is a link to Pasternak’s work while with the Military.

Not to be left out, an anti-Semitic message referencing Kanye West’s recent comments about Jews was projected during a college football game in Florida Saturday, October 30, shocking attendees and outraging local and national officials. These comments were also projected on multiple buildings in Florida.

And then came Dave Chapelle. He thought he would add some humour to the hate by teaching Kanye how to respond in the future. “I denounce antisemitism in all its forms and I stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

But Chapelle was not done protecting Kanye. Oh no. He shared the most famous trope in America about the Jews controlling Hollywood – and well everything else.

“I’ve been to Hollywood and—no one get mad at me—I’m just telling you what I saw, it’s a lot of Jews. Like a lot. But that doesn’t mean anything! You know what I mean? Because there are a lot of Black people in Ferguson, Missouri, it doesn’t mean we run the place… I could see that if you had some kind of issue you know I mean you might go out to Hollywood and your mind might start connecting some kind of lines and you could maybe adopt the delusion that the Jews run show business it’s not a crazy thing to think but it’s a crazy thing to say out loud.”

Remember…look over there at Pasternak and the Jews and pretend Kanye is a kind, loving, caring, stable man.

Tell me. Could Carlson or Redux Verum or Restoring Order, or even Chapelle, been able to say such things about a gay person? A black person? A Muslim?

Not in a million years. It is so easy to distract you, to get you to look the other way when you can blame a Jew.

Perhaps this explains the record high in Jew hating incidents in America. In 2021 there were 2,717 incidents. That’s a 34 percent rise from the year before and averages out to more than seven anti-Semitic incidents per day. Perhaps Carlson will report on that some day.

Carlson and Fox News spokespeople did not respond to multiple requests for comment from news organizations. I recall many times when Carlson would call out media outlets for not responding to his questions. I guess what is good for the gander is not good for the goose.

Time for Tucker Carlson to apologize for attacking Jews in order to hide his egregious sin of omission to protect his friend Kanye West.

{Reposted from the author’s site}