Growing up, my relationship with Judaism was intricate. My parents made it a priority for my sister and me to know we were Jewish, even as my dad, who is Christian, shared his own traditions with us. My mom ensured that Judaism was part of our lives – I attended Hebrew school and celebrated Jewish holidays – but it wasn’t the central piece of who I was. Back then, being Jewish was just one facet of my identity, alongside being a dancer, a student, a daughter, and a sister.

When I arrived at Michigan State University during the pandemic, everything felt uncertain and isolating. Like many students, I was grappling with questions about who I was and where I belonged. I wasn’t actively looking for a Jewish community, but then Chabad on Campus reached out and invited me to a Shabbat dinner. At first, I was hesitant. I wasn’t particularly religious, and stepping into an unfamiliar space made me nervous. But as soon as I walked through the door, I felt something I hadn’t expected; a genuine sense of warmth and belonging. I wasn’t just a guest – I was welcomed as part of something bigger.

That foundation became even more critical after the attacks on October 7, 2023. In the days and weeks that followed, antisemitism surged in ways I had never experienced before. The hatred wasn’t confined to the news or social media, it was right here on campus.

Students were pressured to denounce Israel, graffiti equating Jewish symbols with hate appeared on walls, and anti-Israel groups held rallies glorifying the October 7 attacks. For many of us, the campus environment became hostile and deeply unsettling. It wasn’t just about political disagreements; it felt like a direct assault on who we are as Jews.

Like many Jewish students, I found myself confronting this wave of hate. But rather than focusing solely on how to react to this hostility, I realized the more pressing question was: How do we create a future where antisemitism no longer defines our Jewish experience? How do we ensure that our identity is shaped not by hatred but by pride, purpose, and a deep connection to our heritage?

Many campus organizations focus on combating antisemitism, and while this work is undeniably important, it’s ultimately a reaction to a persistent problem. Antisemitism, the oldest hate under the sun, will never be fully eradicated, no matter how hard we fight it. But I’ve come to realize that the key to lasting change lies in something deeper: building Jewish pride, fostering connection, and celebrating our heritage.

At Chabad on Campus at MSU, I learned to focus less on the forces that threaten us and more on embracing my Jewish identity with joy and purpose. Judaism became something I no longer needed to defend – it became a light I could proudly share with the world.

That transformation was solidified the summer before my junior year when I had the privilege of traveling to Dubai with Chabad on Campus as part of their JewishU program, alongside 148 Jewish students from around the world. Together, we explored Jewish history, shared a Shabbat experience, and connected with a thriving Jewish community in a place few would associate with Jewish life.

That trip left me with a deep sense of hope and unity. Seeing Jews from every corner of the world come together to celebrate our shared identity was a powerful reminder of the resilience and strength that flows through us all. It gave me the confidence to embrace my Jewishness with pride, no matter the challenges ahead.

Then came October 7 – a day that shattered the hope I had felt. The stark contrast between the joy and unity I had experienced and the heartbreak of that day was overwhelming. But in the midst of the pain, it solidified the lesson I had learned: the most powerful way to combat hate is not just to fight back, but to build a proud, unshakable sense of identity and belonging within ourselves and our communities.

In the aftermath of the attacks, I worked with fellow students to organize a candlelight gathering in memory of those who had lost their lives. That evening, as we sang together and shared stories, I felt a sense of comfort I hadn’t felt since the tragedy. It reminded me that even in the darkest moments, our unity and shared identity as Jews can light the way forward.

While confronting hate is necessary, it is our pride, our unity, and our unwavering love for Judaism that will shape the future of the Jewish people. Antisemitism may rise against us, but it will never define us. What defines us is our unbreakable bond to each other, our shared heritage, and our relentless commitment to living proudly as Jews, no matter the obstacles we face.

