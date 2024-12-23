Photo Credit: Twitter

The world was horrified when it learned of the Hamas massacre. Palestinian terrorists invaded Israel, massacring over 1,200 men, women, and children, while taking hundreds hostage. World leaders condemned the murders and kidnappings.

But not everyone did. Some defended it.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Students for Justice in Palestine “hailed and defended” the massacre, and “some, like the SJP chapter at Columbia University, have published social media posts that openly support acts of terror against Israel.” The ADL points out that:

many of the organization’s campus chapters have explicitly endorsed the actions of Hamas and their armed attacks on Israeli civilians and voiced an increasingly radical call for confronting and “dismantling” Zionism on U.S. college campuses.

The Democratic Socialists of America were no less enthusiastic in their defense of Hamas. The ADL writes that the DSA, Salt Lake City Chapter:

published a “Statement on Palestinian Liberation” on October 7, expressing their “unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine in their decades long fight for national liberation” and urging Americans “to stand up against settler-colonial, Zionist apartheid.” The statement proclaimed the group’s full support for the attack on Israeli civilians, writing that “it is not terrorism or anti-semitism to fight against this injustice.” The day after the attack, The Times of Israel reported how quickly anti-Israel groups jumped to endorse the massacre:

In New York, the pro-Palestinian groups Within Our Lifetime, Samidoun, Decolonize This Place, Al-Awda and others announced rallies on Sunday in Times Square and on Monday at the Israeli consulate “to defend the heroic Palestinian resistance.” WOL enthusiastically said that “supporting Palestinian liberation is supporting whatever means necessary it takes to get there. Freedom has only ever been achieved through resistance.” Just three days after the massacre, The Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee came out with a statement defending Hamas. The statement declared that they “hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” and excused the murders on the basis that “today’s events did not occur in a vacuum.” The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, also equivocated, in his remarks to the UN Security Council three weeks later, that “it is important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum.” While radical anti-Israel groups did not hesitate to come out in support of the Palestinian terrorists and the atrocities that they committed, it did not take long for others to hedge on their condemnations and assign responsibility to Israel. It is shocking to see how uninhibited anti-Israel groups were to excuse the attacks, and how others–whom we might have expected better of–were quick to fall in line with the message of the ongoing pro-Palestinian riots that defended the mass murders. The question arises: just how far will some go to defend murder, outside of the events in the Middle East? It sounds like a ridiculous question, especially in the context of Western values. Still, you have to wonder, especially when Americans came out in defense of the recent murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Luigi Mangione was charged with first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism in Thompson’s death. As shocking as Brian Thompson’s murder is, the reaction to it is even more unnerving. According to Emerson College Polling, 68% of voters said the murder was unacceptable, while 17% found the action unacceptable. Digging deeper, the poll found: “While 68% of voters overall reject the killer’s actions, younger voters and Democrats are more split — 41% of voters aged 18-29 find the killer’s actions acceptable (24% somewhat acceptable and 17% completely acceptable), while 40% find them unacceptable; 22% of Democrats find them acceptable, while 59% find them unacceptable, this compares to 12% of Republicans and 16% of independents who find the actions acceptable, underscoring shifting societal attitudes among the youngest electorate and within party lines,” Kimball said. Of those in the 18-29 year old age group, 41% found Thompson’s murder acceptable to some degree. To a large degree, these are the people protesting on college campuses and on the streets in defense of Hamas terrorists. Social media was full of posts approving the murder. Alex Goldenberg, a senior adviser for The Network Contagion Research Institute at Rutgers noted that “the surge of social media posts praising and glorifying the killing of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson is deeply concerning.” But, according to Goldenberg, some people online went beyond approval:

“We’ve identified highly engaged posts circulating the names of other healthcare CEOs and others celebrating the shooter. The framing of this incident as some opening blow in a class war and not a brutal murder is especially alarming.”

