Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/ Flash90

From March 2018 to December 2019, the media reported on The Great March of Return. Each Friday, the Palestinian Arabs of Gaza approached the barrier separating Gaza from Israel in “spontaneous,” “peaceful” protests, demanding the right to return to their homes in “Palestine.” It didn’t take long for Hamas to coopt the protests. Soon, amidst the smoke of burning tires and under cover of night, Gazans attempted to break through the fence into Israel.

These were not peaceful protests; they were destructive riots. But how does international law apply to civilian rioting in support of military objectives?

Which paradigm is applicable: Conduct of Hostilities or Law Enforcement — or a combination of the two?

The March was useful for Hamas. It put pressure on Israel to deal with masses of Gazans at the barrier, many of whom tried to break through and infiltrate into Israel. The Gazans who were killed or injured became frontpage news generating worldwide condemnations of Israel

By the end of 2019, Hamas “postponed” the weekly riots.

But on October 7, 2023, Hamas penetrated the barrier — murdering, raping, and kidnapping Israeli civilians.

Now, riots against Israel are again in the news, but this time they are around the world. These are pro-Palestinian riots, and they are not peaceful — but that does not stop the media from calling them “protests” even while describing the destruction they cause. After all, no one wants to admit the government is losing control: