Photo Credit: Resistance News Network

Iranian media reported Monday evening that senior IRGC Quds Force Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi has been assassinated by Israel in an airstrike in Damascus.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets allegedly struck the Iranian consulate building, which is also the residence of the Iranian Ambassador to Syria, on Monday afternoon, according to the reports. The embassy and the adjacent consulate/residence buildings are located in the Almezza neighborhood of Damascus.

“At 5 pm the Israeli enemy carried out an air strike from the Golan region and hit the Iranian consulate in Damascus,” the Syrian Defense Ministry said in an official statement. “Everyone present in the building was killed or injured. The building was completely destroyed and now they are working to recover the bodies and help the injured.”



According to multiple reports, six people were killed in the attack.

Zahedi, a very high-ranking member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) elite Quds Force, was responsible for operations in Syria and Lebanon.

Iran’s state-run Al-Alam TV quoted unnamed sources who said Iran’s ambassador to Syria and his family emerged “unharmed and in good health following the attack.”

A Lebanese security source confirmed to Reuters that Zahedi had been killed in the attack. The Quds Force general had previously commanded the elite Imam Hossein Division, as well as the IRGC’s Air Force,” the Resistance News Network reported.

The Israel Defense Forces declined to comment on the reports. “We do not comment on reports in the foreign media,” a spokesperson told JewishPress.com.

In the wee hours of Monday morning, an Iranian proxy group in Iraq attacked an Israeli Navy base on the Red Sea coast in Eilat, causing damage to a hangar but no casualties. It’s not yet clear how the advanced suicide drone managed to evade both Jordanian and Israeli radar. It was the first attack from the east to cause damage on Israeli territory.

Israel’s international Mossad intelligence agency also threatened last year to begin assassinating senior Iranian personnel if the Islamic Republic did not pull back attacks on Israel by its proxies in the region.