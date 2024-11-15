Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO

More and more experts in the areas of military and defense, diplomacy and Middle East studies, have recently been joining the call to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and they explain the necessity of the matter, as well as the price that we pay every day as long as we do not take the necessary step.

These voices are escalating, especially in light of the realization that the tentacles of the Iranian octopus must be severed, especially from the east. This octopus understands that the forward outposts that it deployed to the north and south of Israel are collapsing and now, it wants “to close the gap” with a tentacle that will attack from the east.

We must establish a secure, fortified wall before this tentacle, a wall of historical justice and Israeli civilian and security control, a wall of sovereignty in the Jordan Valley.

However, contrary to these clear statements, many ask how the king of Jordan will react to a step of this kind. Would we not thereby undermine the peace agreement, so important to both countries? Would we not severely damage the cooperation between us and the royal palace?

In order to answer this question, we recommend that we all close our eyes for a moment and imagine how we would conduct ourselves were we the Jordanian king.

If I were the king of Jordan, I would send a special clandestine representative to the Israeli ministers of Justice and Treasury, Levin and Smotrich, and ask them to quickly promote the process of applying Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley.

This is because if I were the king of Jordan, I would know that only sovereignty of that kind will stabilize my throne and maintain the rule of the Hashemite dynasty.

If I were the king of Jordan, I would know in my heart, that the last thing I need alongside my kingdom is a Palestinian state that would rouse the Palestinian majority, who constitute approximately seventy per cent of the kingdom’s population, to join forces with that state and demand independence of their own.

My father and I marshaled significant force to contend with the many problems caused us by the Palestinians in the kingdom. There is no reason in the world that we would want to see them being agitated and incited by the fire of Palestinian terrorism to our west.

Throughout all the years of the kingdom, we became well acquainted with their harsh and violent nature, their murderous nature, which in their hands is a tool for achieving their political and diplomatic objectives.

The fear instilled by Black September remains in their consciousness, but if a Palestinian state were to arise at our side, the fear will dissipate and the fright will fade. Their hope for a Greater Palestine state to be established on the ruins of Jordan and Israel would be awakened and intensified.

To prevent all this from happening, before it is too late, I would convey clear, almost pleading, but silent, messages to the Israeli leadership calling for Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, if I were the king of Jordan.

Of course, I would not say this out loud, because I want to stay alive, and if anyone were to divulge even a hint to the messages that I would send to Israel, I would totally deny it, but I would very quietly suggest to Smotrich and Levin to disperse the Palestinians in the 22 Arab countries.

This would be a way to rescue both them and their future, as well as assist the Arab world, which has been paying a heavy economic and political price for the Palestinians, who do nothing for their future with the stockpiles of money that are contributed to them.

For many years, Arab countries have been paralyzing their chance for progress and development, for peace with the regional spearhead for good, Israel, just for the sake of the Palestinians.

The solution that I would propose to Levin and Smotrich would put an end to that.

If I were the King of Jordan, I would fervently pray in my bed at night just that the vision of establishment of a Palestinian state would not be realized west of Jordan. With Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, I will be able to sleep soundly.

