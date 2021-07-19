Photo Credit: MEMRI

Ilhan Omar’s reputation for anti-Israel attacks and antisemitism dates back to 2019, when she made her famous accusations that defenders of Israel were guilty of dual loyalty. In her latest controversial comments, just last month Omar compared the US and Israel with the Taliban and Hamas, with accusations of “unthinkable atrocities.”

Those latest comments created an unexpected pushback that led to Omar’s supposed “clarification” of her remarks.

There are, though, some instances when Omar’s criticism of foreign countries are not controversial at all.

We won’t be able to solve the challenges of the 21st century like the climate crisis and global health unless we have relationships that harness partnerships across the globe, including China. Bowman is not alone. In May, Bowman and Omar were among “more 60 activist groups and at least four prominent lawmakers [who] are stepping up their criticisms as the Senate pushes through this week a package of anti-China bills that enjoy backing from members of both parties and the White House.”

Biden’s new Cold War with China will result in climate collapse, progressives warn: And the pressure on the Biden administration by progressive groups continued this month. In another article, Politico reports

Over 40 progressive groups sent a letter to President Joe Biden and lawmakers on Wednesday urging them to prioritize cooperation with China on climate change and curb its confrontational approach over issues like Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong and forced detention of Uyghur Muslims. [emphasis added] According to the letter: …While we are encouraged by stated commitments from the United States and China to work together and with other countries to enact urgent climate policies, we are deeply troubled by the growing Cold War mentality driving the United States’ approach to China — an antagonistic posture that risks undermining much-needed climate cooperation. We, the undersigned organizations, call on the Biden administration and all members of Congress to eschew the dominant antagonistic approach to U.S.-China relations and instead prioritize multilateralism, diplomacy, and cooperation with China to address the existential threat that is the climate crisis. [emphasis added] Where is that going to leave Omar, who has publicly accused the Chinese government of the ethnic cleansing, enslavement, torture, rape, forced sterilization and mass detention of Uyghurs? It was recently reported that Biden wants to follow in Omar’s footsteps in addressing Chinese products being allowed to enter the US In particular, the Biden administration has prioritized boxing products with ties to forced labor out of U.S. markets. On Friday, the U.S. added 14 Chinese entities to its economic blacklist that are believed to be complicit in human rights abuses and forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region. The blacklist means American firms will have to obtain clearance from the U.S. government before doing business with those companies. Will Ilhan Omar come out publicly in support of Biden’s BDS-style measures against Chinese persecution of Uyghurs? Omar claimed that one of her concerns was a mentality that “demonizes Chinese Americans.” Can we expect her to show a new concern not to add to a mentality that demonizes Jewish Americans? Or is all of this just another round in the game of politics — where both Chinese Uyghurs and American Jews get thrown under the bus?