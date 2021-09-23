n honor of the Sukkot holiday, which begins this year on Monday evening, the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) has published its annual list of Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies.
The diverse list spans continents and denominations, and includes prominent leaders such as Christians United for Israel founder Pastor John Hagee, as well as lesser-known figures such as Dr. Young Hoon Lee, who serves as senior pastor in South Korea at the world’s largest mega-church.
Former political leaders are also among the honorees, such as Mike Pence, who as U.S. vice president was active in moving the U.S embassy to Jerusalem, as well as Mike Pompeo, who defended Israel’s rights to Jerusalem, the Golan Heights and Judea and Samaria while serving as U.S secretary of state. Both Pence and Pompeo were members of the Israel Allies Caucus during their tenures as U.S. Congressmen.
Leaders of Christian organizations and individuals who provide significant financial assistance to the State of Israel, especially for Holocaust survivors, the needy and immigrants, are featured as well.
Many Christians feel a special connection to Sukkot, which they refer to as the Feast of Tabernacles, because of the verse in Zechariah 14:16 which foresees a time when individuals from all nations will come to Jerusalem to celebrate the holiday.
In a typical year, when regular air travel is permitted, thousands of Christians from all over the world travel to Israel to celebrate Sukkot and hold festive parades and events in Jerusalem.
“Recognizing the heroic work of our Christian supporters is an important display of our hakarat hatov [‘gratitude’] towards them,” said IAF Director Josh Reinstein.
“It is only due to Christian political support for Israel, which we refer to as faith-based diplomacy, that Israel enjoys such steady support from its allies around the world. It is Christians, not countries, that we can count on to always stand with Israel,” he added.
The IAF is an umbrella organization that coordinates the work of 50 Israel Allies Caucuses around the world, and includes over 1200 legislators, to mobilize political support for Israel based on shared Judeo-Christian values. This network includes the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus and the European Union Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus.
Christian leaders selected for this exclusive list conveyed their deep support for the State of Israel.
Pastor Sandor Nemeth, founder and Senior Pastor of Faith Church in Hungary, explained, “For me, standing with the modern State of Israel and supporting the Jewish people in general comes naturally and should be reflected in the life of every Bible-reading, God-fearing Christian believer worldwide as a self-evident reality. And what a blessing it is to see the fulfillment of the Zionist dream, the prosperity of Jerusalem, and the mutual benefit these relations bring to the nations globally!”
Dumisani Washington, founder and CEO of the Institute for Black Solidarity, said, “As a Christian pastor, I stand with Israel because the Bible tells us to bless Abraham’s seed and pray for the peace of Jerusalem. I stand with Israel because Israel is, in the words of Dr. King, ‘an oasis of brotherhood and democracy’ and ‘we must stand with all our might to protect its right to exist.’”
Dumisani recently published the second volume of his book, Zionism & the Black Church: Why Standing with Israel Will be a Defining Issue for Christians of Color in the 21st Century.
Full list of Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies in 2021:
Mike Pence was the 48th Vice-President of the United States, has served as Governor of Indiana and as a Congressman. During his Congressional tenure he Co-Chaired the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus.
Pastor John Hagee is the founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel (CUFI). He is an American Protestant pastor and televangelist and the founder of John Hagee Ministries.
Pastor Larry Huch is the founding pastor of New Beginnings Church in Dallas Texas and he is also a member of the IAF Board of Directors. Larry Huch Ministries supports multiple projects in Israel.
Stephen Harper was elected Prime Minister of Canada three times between 2006 and 2015. Today PM Harper continues to advocate for Israel in forums around the world as an expression of his evangelical Christian faith.
Dick Saulsbury was one of the very first supporters of faith-based diplomacy; the idea that those who espouse Judeo-Christian values can channel their deep faith into effective political action.
Nikki Haley served as US Ambassador to the United Nations in 2017-18, and before that as Governor of South Carolina for eight years. At the UN she was a frequent critic of the UN’s bias against Israel.
Mike Pompeo served as Secretary of State and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency as well as a U.S. Congressman for 16 years, and member of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus.
Jimmy Morales served as the 50th president of Guatemala from 2016 to 2020. On Dec. 24, 2017, he announced that the Guatemalan embassy in Israel would move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Roger Staubach served as quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in the National Football League (NFL), leading the team to the Superbowl five times including two victories.
Dr. Pat Francis is the Founder and CEO of CHAYIL Leadership Network, an international service organization bringing business and career leaders for greater personal empowerment and providing humanitarian services.
Gordon Robertson is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Christian Broadcasting Network, as well as a member of CBN’s Board of Directors.
Pete Hegseth is an American television host and author. He has appeared on Fox News, as well as on CNN and MSNBC. He hosted three documentaries on Israel for Fox Nation.
Pastor Sándor Németh is the founder and Senior Pastor of Faith Church in Hungary, which has grown to become the primary cultural force outside the Jewish community to support Israel in the country.
Dave Weldon is a doctor, former Member of Congress and founding Member of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus. He is Chairman of the Board of the IAF.
15. GENE GREEN
Raymond Eugene “Gene” Green is a former Democrat Congressman who served for 13 terms in the U.S. Congress. He was a consistent and outspoken ally of Israel and a co-chair of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus.
Dr. Jürgen Bühler is an ordained minister and trained physicist and serves as the President of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ).
Dr. Jim Showers is the Executive Director and President of The Friends of Israel, a worldwide Christian organization headquartered in Deptford, New Jersey, and founded in Philadelphia.
Rev. Rebecca J. Brimmer is the International President and CEO of Bridges for Peace. A resident of Israel since 1990, she directs the worldwide organization with International Headquarters in Israel.
Jon Voight is an American actor who won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the film Coming Home. Voight is vocal in his support for Israel and has called out his fellow colleagues in Hollywood for anti-Semitic comments.
Tim Dunn is CEO of CrownQuest Operating, LLC, and CrownRock LP. He is the Chairman of the Christian Advisory Board of the Israel Allies Foundation.
Pastor Jobst Bittner, together with his wife Charlotte, is founder and leader of TOS Ministries. In 2007, they started the March of Life movement which has held pro-Israel events in 20 nations and 400 cities.
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye is Pastor and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, which has branches in close to 200 nations & territories, including 40,000 in Nigeria & 10,000 across.
Peter Kairuz is the mainstay host of the “700 Club Asia”. He’s also the CEO of Christian Broadcasting Network Asia (CBN Asia).
Pastor Dumisani Washington is the Founder and CEO of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel (IBSI), which strengthens the relationship between Israel and people of African descent.
Pastor Guillermo Maldonado is a Honduran-American Evangelical Christian pastor and televangelist. He is the co-founder and senior pastor since 1996 of El Rey Jesús, a New Apostolic megachurch.
Dr. Charles F. Stanley is the founder of In Touch Ministries and Pastor Emeritus of First Baptist Church of Atlanta, Georgia, where he served more than 50 years.
Dr. Young Hoon Lee has been the senior pastor of Yoido Full Gospel Church since 2008, which is now the largest mega-church in the world. Pastor Lee’s steadfast support for Israel is grounded in the Word of God.
Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is the President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC), the world’s largest Hispanic Christian organization with 42,000 plus U.S. churches.
Tim Tebow is an award-winning athlete who has played for five different NFL teams since 2010 and also played minor league baseball. He is known as “God’s Quarterback” because of his outspoken biblical values and support of the Jewish state.
Earl Cox has been active in the political arena for over 30 years, having served in senior level positions in the administrations of four U.S. presidents. In 2012, he was recognized by Prime Minister Netanyahu as an Ambassador of Goodwill from Israel.
Roberta Combs is the President and CEO of Christian Coalition and Christian Coalition of America which provide education and political training to thousands of U.S Christian activists.
Bishop Edir Macedo is the founder of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG). Bishop Macedo is also the owner and chairman of the second-largest television network in Brazil, RecordTV.
Pastor Steven Khoury serves as Pastor at The First Baptist Church in Bethlehem and Calvary Church in Jerusalem. He is also the President of Holy Land Missions.
Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane leads one of the largest churches in South Africa, the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), which his grandfather founded in 1925.
Cary Summers is the founder of the Nehemiah Group. He has been recognized as a leader in Israel tourism and he serves on several non-profit boards. Mr. Summers is President Emeritus of Museum of the Bible, Inc.
Col. Richard Kemp is one of the most passionate advocates for Israel and the Israel Defense Forces. He received an honorary doctorate from Tel Aviv University.
Dr. Mark Rutland is the Founder of Global Servants. He is a New York Times Best Selling author, educator, leader, businessman and a nationally recognized figure in Christian higher education.
Frank Van Oordt is the Director of Christians for Israel (C4I) in the Netherlands. C4I is a movement representing hundreds of thousands of Christians in over 40 nations on all continents.
Pastor Esau Banda is the Senior Pastor at Malawi’s Pentecost International Christian Centre. He is a firm believer in Israel as God’s chosen land, and as such he has mobilized public prayers for Israel over the past 15 years.
Steve Green is a prominent Christian evangelical leader who serves as President of Hobby Lobby and Chairman of the Board of the Museum of the Bible.
Leo van Doesburg is Director for European Affairs and Policy Advisor for the European Christian Political Movement (ECPM) and the European Representative for the IAF.
Mike Sodrel is Vice-Chairman of the Board of the IAF. He served as a Member of Congress in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2005-2007. As a Congressman he took a strong stand for Israel.
Ralph Reed is chairman and chief executive officer of Century Strategies, a public relations and public affairs firm. He is Chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition which is staunchly pro-Israel.
Bill Holmes is the co-founder and partner of Mid-States Operating Company and Trinity Royalty Partners, LP. He gives generously to Israel advocacy work and is a member of the IAF Christian Advisory Board.
Bishop Scott Mwanza serves as the Africa Director of the Israel Allies Foundation and the National Director of the Zambian Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus.
Tommy Waller is the president and founder of HaYovel. HaYovel gives practical hands-on help to farmers in Samaria. They have hosted over 3,000 Christian volunteers in Israel’s biblical heartland.
Erik Selle is a social entrepreneur being the founder of the Oslo Symposium – an initiative for strengthening Norway´s Judeo-Christian values, bilateral ties to Israel and conservative impact in Norwegian society.
Rev. Johnnie Moore is an American evangelical leader and businessman who founded the Kairos Company, a public relations firm. Moore is a commissioner for the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.
Tony Abbott was Prime Minister of Australia from 2013 to 2015. During this period he decisively changed the course of Australian policy toward support of Israel, particularly on issues related to Israel’s disputed territories.
Heidi Baker is the CEO of Iris Global, a Christian humanitarian organization focused on developing countries. In1995 Heidi and her husband moved to Mozambique in order to begin a new ministry.
{Reposted from the JNS website}