Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

There is a timing for everything and Kamala Harris specifically picked this particular location to launch her verbal assault on Israel. The location is the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, often used by Democrats to wrap themselves in the ‘bloody sheet’ and stage attacks on Republicans.

There’s nothing coincidental about it.

Advertisement





Sometimes politicians have to upstage a pre-scheduled event to react to some breaking crisis, but that’s not the case here. There was no urgent story that Kamala was commenting on that required upstaging the Edmund Pettus Bridge commemoration. But much like Hamas supporters have sabotaged every event and made it about them, Kamala decided to take a black civil rights event and make it about Arab Muslim terrorists in Gaza.

In a very calculated opening, Kamala claimed that “before I begin today, I must address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

She ranted that “the Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid… No excuses. They must open new border crossings. They must not impose any unnecessary restrictions on the delivery of aid.”

The rant was followed by some formal remarks about Israel having a right to defend itself against Hamas, and the threat of Hamas having to be eliminated, which was quickly contradicted by a call for “an immediate ceasefire — for at least the next six weeks”.

Some who have not been paying close attention may be surprised by this, but Kamala has been the highest-ranking opponent of Israel in the administration since Oct 7. She’s undoubtedly been pushing to be able to do this kind of thing for some time. “Let me loose, boss.” And as Biden increased pressure on Israel, he did.

Kamala gets to score some points with the Left. And considering her boss faces the real risk of losing the White House, potentially ending her career, she’s thinking about the future, and maneuvering to break away while blaming his defeat on failing to ‘get right’ with the Left. This will be one of those issues.

A functional president wouldn’t let his Veep pull this nonsense, but Biden isn’t all that functional.

Using Selma as a stage for bashing Israel is despicable, but that is who Kamala is. This was the woman who tried to accuse her future boss of keeping her in chains for opposing busing. Like the scorpion and the frog, Biden and everyone else knew who and what Kamala was before they brought her on board.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}