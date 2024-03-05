Photo Credit: TPS

There was a stabbing attack near the Yitzhar Junction, near the northern Samarian town of Huwara.

One victim, a young man, is fully conscious and being treated by Magen David Adom emergency responders with a stab wound to the shoulder. Due to the location of the knife wound he is listed as moderately wounded and was taken to Beilinson hospital.

Initial reports add that the terrorist was “neutralized” without elaborating (but, he’s dead).

המחבל המתועב שחוסל בפיגוע בצומת יצהר pic.twitter.com/EipyGa9Ysa — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 5, 2024