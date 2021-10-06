Photo Credit: courtesy the author/artist Bosch Fawstin

As I often put it, my cartoon speaks for itself, but let’s allow Mad Joe to also speak for himself, as that’s the best way to discredit him. Here are some of his most profound quotes over the years:

“We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

“For too long in this society we have celebrated unrestrained individualism over the common community.”

“Stand up, Chuck, let ‘em see ya (to a man in a wheelchair).”

“You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent … I’m not joking.”

“His mom lived in Long Island for ten years or so. God rest her soul. And—Although, she’s—wait—your mom’s still alive.”

“My mother believed and my father believed that if I wanted to be president of the United States, I could be, I could be vice president!”

“They’re going to put y’all back in chains (to a mostly black audience).”

“When the stock market crashed, Franklin D. Roosevelt got on the television…”

“I never had an interest in being a mayor ‘cause that’s a real job. You have to produce. That’s why I was able to be senator for 36 years.”

“I mean, you’ve got the first sort of mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean.” (about Obama, as opposed to what Biden apparently thinks of the usual black candidates, that they’re inarticulate, dull and dirty. Makes sense, as he referred to demoKKKrat Robert Byrd as his “mentor”)

He has called American troops, who were bored to death of his speeches to them, “stupid bastards” and a “dull bunch”.

“Poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids.”

“You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.” (to a young female voter)

“You’re full of shit.” (to a construction worker who said that Mad Joe is trying to take away our guns)

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

“We have over 120 million dead from covid.”

“I am a gaffe machine.”

{Reposted from the FrontPageMag site}