Typical of the Palestinian Arab claim to the land is the

statement Abbas made in front of the UN Security Council in 2018</a >:

We are the descendants of the Canaanites who lived in the land of

Palestine 5,000 years ago</b >, and continuously remained there to this day. Our great people remains

rooted in its land. The Palestinian people built their own cities and

homeland, and made contributions to humanity and civilization. [emphasis

added] Two years earlier, in 2016, Abbas expanded on this.

On official PA TV Abbas said</a >

They [the Jews] are thieves who stole the land, and who want to steal the

history, but history cannot change and cannot be falsified. The facts bear

witness to it. We have been here for the last 5,000 years, and have not left

this land. We have not left this land.

Our forefathers are the monotheist Canaanites and Jebusites. They are

the ones who built Jerusalem, before Abraham was even here.

What drives the Palestinian Arabs in general — and Abbas in particular — to

such obvious fabrications?

On the one hand, there is the Palestinian Arab goal to usurp the strong

indigenous Jewish connection to Israel.

But there is another element.

There is the attempt to establish a basis for Palestinian nationalism.

In his book The Seed of Abraham, Rafael Patai discusses the development

of Arab nationalism in general –and why Palestinian nationalism by definition

pales in comparison.Many of the Arab countries in the Middle East are newly created as a result of

British, French and Italian machinations. The straight borders of many of

those Arab countries testify to the arbitrariness of both the borders and the

states themselves.

Writing in 1986, Patai notes

It is remarkable how rapidly the population of each of the newly created

Arab states developed a national consciousness and patriotic feelings of its

own. This process was facilitated in the major Arab states by historical

memories that the leadership soon learned how to utilize. Sentiments in

French mandatory, and later independent, Syria were thus related back to the

great days when Syria, with Damascus as its splendid capital, was the center

of the great Umayyad caliphate, while the newly reestablished Iraq saw

herself as heir to the Abbasid empire whose center was the Iraqi capital of

Baghdad. However, no other Arab country had as solid a basis for priding

itself of its glorious past as Egypt, which, although its greatest age lay

far back in the millennia of the jahiliyya [Arabia before the advent of

Islam], nevertheless came to view that early Pharaonic period as part of its

national history. Some Arab countries could create a national consciousness based on their place

in Arab history. Other Arab countries, lacking that tie, could instead boast

of their ancient history — even if that history belonged to a land they had

conquered and was not actually their own. Where did that leave the Palestinian Arabs?

In Palestine, such attempts at establishing a great Arab national past ran

into a vexing problem.

Since Palestine had never been an independent Arab country, its period of

pride had to be sought in the biblical Israelite age.</b >

As we have seen in an earlier chapter, the Arabs considered themselves heirs

of Abraham the hanif [maintained pure monotheism], and claimed that Abraham,

with his son Ishmael, was the founder of the sanctuary at Mecca. One writer

even claimed that Abraham himself was an â€œArabian.â€ Thus the more general

claim could be made, even though it retained tenuous at best, that Palestine

was the scene of part of Arab prehistory. [emphasis added] Up the creek. That is where Jewish history got in the way. The difficulty arose in connection with the long period between Abraham

(whose Arab progeny settled in Arabia) and the end of the Hebrew monarchy,

during which there was no Arab presence in Palestine, while the Banu

Israâ€™il (â€œChildren of Israelâ€) were undeniably masters of the land. Hence,

in contrast to Egypt, the Arabs could not claim that they had also in

Palestine a national history going back to the long millennia of the

jahiliyya. (p.309; emphasis added) But according to Patai, a sense of Palestinian nationalism did develop, and

Patai describes it as a slow process that started with Arab differences with

the Jews of the Second Aliyah who — unlike the First Aliyah — insisted that

only Jews be employed as workers to work the land.



modernization of the Ottoman Empire and Arab representation in the new Turkish

modernization of the Ottoman Empire and Arab representation in the new Turkish Parliament.

unlikely (from todayâ€™s vantage point) alliance: At the same time Arab nationalist leaders recognized that their cause could

benefit from Jewish help. In June 1913 was held in Paris the first

conference of Arab nationalists which was an overt anti-Turkish

demonstration, and in preparation for which

Arab approaches were made to the Jews with a view to setting up an

Arab-Jewish alliance</b >. In the course of these contacts it appeared that most Arab leaders in

Cairo and Beirut took a positive view of Zionism were basically in favor of

Jewish immigration to Syria and Palestine, and expressed their understanding

of â€œthe valuable assistance that the capital, the diligence, and the

intelligence of the Jews can provide to the accelerated development of the

[Arab] areas of Turkey.â€ (p.312; emphasis added) Patai quotes Ahmad Mukhtar Bayham, an Arab leader from Beirut at that

conference who declared, â€œThe entry of Jews–yes! But the entry of Turks–no!â€ The president at that conference, Abd al-Hamid Zahrawi made a statement: Because they [the Jews] are our brothers in race, and we regard them as

Syrians who were forced to leave the country at one time but whose hearts

always beat together with ours, we are certain that our Jewish brothers the

world over will know how to help us so that our common interest may succeed

and our common country will develop both materially and morally (p. 313) It sounded promising, but in the end, no agreement was reached on Zionist

issues such as Jewish immigration and land purchases. But it is in this context of the potential alliance between Arabs and Jews

that we can appreciate how it is that Chaim Weizmann and Emir Faisal were able

to come to an agreement that recognized Zionist goals in then-Palestine.

Today, the Abraham Accords are not necessarily a bolt out of the blue. Perhaps

the potential for Jewish-Arab cooperation existed all along.

At one time, they faced a common enemy: the Ottoman Empire.

Today, that common enemy is Iran.