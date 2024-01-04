Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Being a Jewish business owner has been difficult to navigate since October 7.

Before this horrible day, I would create positive posts for women, encouraging them to love their bodies and have confidence in what they wear. I would promote my new products and run sales on my stories and posts on Instagram, where I had thousands of followers.

But when Oct. 7 happened, doing that felt tone-deaf. How could I post about my business at a time when the Jewish people were suffering? I also didn’t want to repost the horrors that were going on. I didn’t feel like it was my place – my followers could turn on the news if they wanted to see that.

Instead, I took a sabbatical from posting in the immediate aftermath and tried to focus on my family. I stopped doom-scrolling because it wasn’t helping my mental health. And I tried to figure out how to regroup when it came to my business.

After laying low in the days following Oct. 7, I decided to start posting again and staying on brand. Personally, I appreciated it when Jewish companies I followed started posting their regular content again – it was a welcome break from the devastating news coming out of Israel. I realized that I could do the same for my followers and customers.

Once I started up again, many of my followers expressed to me how grateful they were that I posted “normal” content during these tough times, and I was happy I could provide them with some respite from what’s going on. They also told me they wanted to support Jewish businesses now more than ever. They were happy to purchase clothing from me – modest clothing that could make them feel good and help them express their authentic selves.

I decided that if I was going to post again, I wanted to also use my business to help out Israelis in need. Together with my friend and fellow ‘mompreneur’ Michelle Mozes, we created an Am Yisrael Chai crewneck sweatshirt to help women show off their Jewish pride in a meaningful way. Proceeds from the sweatshirt are going towards supporting soldiers in Israel, and we have pledged to keep selling them even after the war is over.

As Jews, it’s our job to hold the duality of the heartbreak of the war and standing up to be proud Jews – especially if you’re not in Israel. When Jews in Israel see that we are supporting them, it boosts their morale and gives them hope. When 300,000 Jews and supporters of Israel march in Washington, it makes Jews everywhere stronger. I realized that if we just sit and check the news all day, or wallow in despair, then Hamas and the antisemites win. If we live joyful Jewish lives, they lose.

Plus, there is nothing that Hamas hates more than Jewish women-owned businesses like mine and the ones I follow. I’ve found that some Jewish women who own businesses are hesitant to post right now, but promoting our products is exactly how we win. With my business, I’m able to support my family and my community and live out my dreams. Every Jew should have this opportunity, especially now.

If you are a Jewish business owner, I encourage you to keep on creating content, selling products, and finding a cause to support at the same time. Giving proceeds from sales to Israeli organizations is a win-win; you can keep your business going while demonstrating your love for Israel and the Jewish people – and your customers can participate in that effort, too.

Time stood still after October 7. But we cannot let the antisemites keep us silent. We must go about our routines, and for many of us, that means running our Jewish businesses and fulfilling our dreams.

It is not the time to stop. Instead, it is the time to be proud, keep our heads high, live joyful Jewish lives, and support our fellow Jew in need. Then, we will truly win.