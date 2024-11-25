Photo Credit: US Air Force

In Washington, D.C., “personnel is policy,” and for Donald Trump, that policy is a strong Israel. As the president-elect rolls out his cabinet choices, we’re seeing a team stacked with figures who don’t just understand Israel’s importance but are fierce advocates for its security, sovereignty and success. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill, wishy-washy diplomats who are apathetic or even hostile towards Israel. These are seasoned professionals with a proven track record, each one ready to make sure that the U.S.-Israel alliance is more than just a line in the sand. Tehran should beware. Here is what some of Trump’s cabinet picks have said about Israel and the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), U.S. Secretary of State: Trump tapped Rubio to head the State Department, which may have many totalitarian leaders around the world shaking in their boots. Rubio has been a vocal defender of democracy, aggressively anti-Socialist and a staunch supporter of Israel. In the aftermath of the massacre in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Rubio went viral for a video posted to X, where he called on Israel to finish Hamas and rightly put the blame for the loss of innocent lives in Gaza at Hamas’s feet. Rubio also knows that Iran is the true menace and barrier to peace in the Middle East. A U.S. State Department under his discretion, will take a much-needed hardline stance against Tehran. The world will be better if he succeeds in making sure our adversaries know that the United States will defend our interests and advance our foreign policy without fear or reservation.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations: One of Trump’s first picks was selecting Stefanik to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She made waves earlier this year with her fearless and tireless questioning of the Ivy League college presidents who testified before the U.S. House of Representatives on their abysmal handling of campus antisemitism. Stefanik is already being praised by Israeli officials, who are confident that she will serve as a strong supporter and ally of Israel at the U.N. Security Council. She is a friend of the Jewish people and their native homeland.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, U.S. Ambassador to Israel: By naming former Huckabee as the ambassador to Israel early on in his spate of nominations, Trump has signaled how much of a priority Israel is to his White House. The president-elect hardly could have picked a more vocal advocate and defender of Israel than Huckabee. The former governor, a Southern Baptist Minister, has been to Israel more than 100 times and is intimately familiar with its culture and people. He is also clear-eyed about who Israel’s enemies are and how they must be dealt with. More importantly, Huckabee’s appointment is a reminder that it is not only Jews who care passionately about Israel; Christians do, too.

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), U.S. National Security Advisor: A graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, Waltz is a combat-decorated Green Beret and currently serves as a colonel in the National Guard. In his role as NSA, Waltz will have the president’s ear on all matters of national security. Given his proven track record of standing with Israel, Waltz will undoubtedly chart a very different path than his predecessor, who took much more hostile positions on Israel and the Israeli government. Waltz has publicly advocated for a return to the maximum pressure campaign against Iran that was a hallmark of Trump’s first term in office. He is also a leader in the America First approach to foreign policy and will prove invaluable to the 47th president.

In assembling a leadership team marked by robust support for Israel, Trump has made his intentions clear: The U.S.-Israel relationship will not be merely diplomatic; it will be a strategic and steadfast partnership. These nominees are not just committed to preserving Israel’s current security, they are aligned with an ambitious vision that holds Israel as a cornerstone of stability in an unpredictable Middle East.

In addition to bolstering Israel’s security, this team is poised to expand the 2020 Abraham Accords, deepening ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors. They recognize that peace through strength isn’t a slogan; it’s a strategy. By building on the framework of normalization, they will work to transform the Middle East into a region of cooperation and mutual prosperity, isolating Iran and its proxies while creating new opportunities for economic and diplomatic collaboration. The next administration is prepared to take the Abraham Accords to the next level, making peace not only a possibility but a priority.

Trump’s picks are warriors for a strong America and a secure Israel. They won’t blink on Iran, hesitate in defense of Israel or back down on the world stage. From the United Nations to Israel’s frontlines, the incoming administration is ready to turn words into action, ensuring our alliance with Israel isn’t just preserved but powered up for the battles ahead.

