Photo Credit: Zev Zamir / Wikimedia

A new deputy director for the Foreign Ministry was confirmed Monday by the State Services Commission.

Tzahi Dikstein is to be responsible for leading and promoting various projects in accordance with the instructions of Foreign Ministry Director General Eden Bar Tal, and for monitoring the implementation of the ministry’s policy.

Advertisement





In his most recent position, Dickstein served as the director of the Foreign and Continuing Studies Unit at Ariel University.

The Appointments Committee said in a statement that its members were “impressed by his appearance and his rich managerial experience, and especially as someone with extensive knowledge and familiarity with the work of various government ministries, the committee believes that the candidate has qualifications that amount to special qualifications, which make him suitable for the position.”

Dikstein completed a Master’s degree in government and public policy at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, and holds a Bachelor’s degree in political science and communications from Bar Ilan University.

The new Foreign Ministry deputy director served in the IDF Golani Brigade as a company commander (res.) with the rank of major. At the start of the current war, he commanded Shura Base, where the fallen soldiers were concentrated.

Dickstein thanked Bar Tal “for the trust placed in me,” adding the ministry’s work “is always an important part of national security, and even more so in the war that was forced upon us. I am proud to take part in the national mission of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs these days,” he said.

Share this article on WhatsApp: