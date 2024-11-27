Photo Credit: CSS

The Jewish world is reeling from the horrific kidnapping and murder of Rabbi Kogan, a tragedy that has shaken us all to our core. Rabbi Kogan, a dedicated Chabad emissary, was a selfless leader who embodied the very essence of Jewish resilience and commitment. His murder is a devastating reminder of the growing threats faced by Jewish leaders and communities across the globe.

As CEO of the Community Security Service (CSS), an organization tasked with safeguarding Jewish gatherings, synagogues, and events, I am profoundly aware of the challenges we face in ensuring the safety of our community, both locally and globally. CSS is privileged to work with organizations like Chabad, particularly during the annual Kinus HaShluchim, a time of unity, celebration, and inspiration for emissaries from the farthest corners of the world. This year’s gathering (which starts this week) , however, carries an unbearable weight. These emissaries, who dedicate their lives to building Jewish presence in remote and often hostile environments, now mourn one of their own.

Advertisement





How Could This Happen?

Rabbi Kogan’s tragic murder highlights the vulnerabilities faced by Jewish leaders serving in distant or isolated locations. These emissaries act as the face of Judaism, often in regions with little to no Jewish infrastructure. They are ambassadors of light, but their visibility can also make them targets.

This tragedy underscores two critical lessons:

Vigilance Is Non-Negotiable: No community, no matter how remote or peaceful it may seem, is immune to antisemitism or terrorism.

Proactive Security Measures Save Lives: Knowing your surroundings, reading and understanding risk assessments, and adapting security measures to the times will save lives.

Securing Ourselves and Our Communities

CSS’s mission is to equip Jewish communities with the tools and training needed to protect themselves. The following guidelines are critical for anyone, especially those in leadership roles or living in remote areas:

Build Security Networks Locally: Every Jewish community, regardless of size, must prioritize security as a communal responsibility. Identifying and training volunteers to act as community protectors creates a powerful and strong first line of defense.

Strengthen Communication: Leaders must establish constant communication with community networks and security organizations. Regular check-ins and emergency plans are essential.

Conduct Risk Assessments: Understand the unique risks facing your community or institution. Work with professional security organizations to create tailored plans.

Increase Awareness and Training: Heightened vigilance can deter potential threats. Regular training on situational awareness, emergency procedures, and threat identification can make a significant difference.

A Call for Unity

The murder of Rabbi Kogan is not just a tragedy for Chabad or for his immediate community – it is a tragedy for us all. Jewish safety is a collective responsibility, and we must stand together to prevent further loss.

As the Kinus HaShluchim convenes this year, let it be both a moment of mourning and a call to action. This gathering of emissaries demonstrates the unwavering commitment of Jewish communities to our mission, even in the face of profound loss. As these emissaries carry the torch of Judaism to the farthest reaches of the globe, it is our collective duty to ensure their safety.

Guidance for the Days Ahead

For those in far-reaching places, security must become an integral part of daily life. Here are some practical steps to enhance personal and community safety:

Invest in Physical Security: Reinforce the safety of your home, synagogue, or institution with reliable locks, cameras, and alarm systems.

Build Relationships with Local Authorities: Establish strong ties with law enforcement, and ensure they are aware of the unique security needs of your community.

Plan for Emergencies: Create and rehearse contingency plans for various scenarios, from threats to evacuations.

Share Knowledge: Communities that exchange information and best practices are better prepared to face challenges.

CSS remains committed to our mission of protecting Jewish life, and we are here to support communities locally and nationally. While the loss of Rabbi Kogan is a stark reminder of the dangers we face, it is also a call to fortify ourselves and strengthen the bonds that connect us. Be in touch with us, and let’s talk about how to help you stay safe and secure.

As we mourn this profound loss, let us honor Rabbi Kogan’s memory by ensuring that no leader, no community, and no institution is left vulnerable. Together, we can turn pain into purpose and safeguard the future of Jewish life, wherever it may flourish.

Share this article on WhatsApp: