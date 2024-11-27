Photo Credit: Shin Bet

Israel intercepted a large shipment of weapons from Iran to PA Arab terror groups, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Defense Forces said the weapons seized were destined to terror cells in the Jenin area and included a wide array of explosive devices and guns.

The seizure included 40 large Claymore charges, 33 homemade variants, wireless operating systems, and a variety of rockets, including 107mm and RPG-18 types. Additional weapons included 24 RPG-22 rockets, 2 mortar canisters, and 7 Hunter sniper rifles, along with dozens of pistols and M16s.

The shipment, which had been hidden in multiple locations, was traced back to two Iranian units: Section 4000, the special operations division of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards headed by Jawad Ghafari, and a Quds Force unit operating out of Syria under the command of Athar Bakri.

Iranian operatives have been smuggling weapons to PA Arab terror groups through the Jordan Valley, due to its proximity to Syria and Lebanon.

In August, the IDF launched an operation aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure in northern Samaria and the Jordan Valley where most of the weapons go.

“Iran is funneling weapons and ammunition through the Jordanian border to Samaria. The whole area is now flooded with weapons, so we are fighting these terrorist organizations while their supply lines remain open,” Yaron Bouskila, CEO of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, told The Press Service of Israel at the time.

