Photo Credit: Pixabay/Courtesy

I’ve come to a realization and it makes me deeply sad, but also hopeful at the same time.

Here goes.

It’s over. The charade is over.

The “Anti-Zionism isn’t antisemitism” act is done.

The whole “The world will love us if only…” show has come to an abrupt ending.

Israel and the Jewish people, once again, stand alone.

This isn’t me being dramatic. I’m not trying to act like an alarmist or get clicks for some sensationalist one liner.

I’m serious. It’s over. We’re alone.

The IDF has discovered dozens of MASSIVE tunnels in Rafah that could literally fit cars in them, and guess where they were leading… Egypt.

Ya know, the Egypt that Israel made peace with. The Egypt that joined the South African antisemitism show. The Egypt that tried to do everything to stop the Rafah operation. The Egypt that said that no such tunnels existed.

That Egypt. Israel’s “friend.”

So what were these tunnels used for? Take three guesses, skip the first two. Weapons, Senior Hamas leaders, hostages, you name it.

But it’s not just Egypt.

Western countries are officially infested with radical Islamists. They openly harass and assault Jews and the authorities do nothing. I saw it firsthand in Canada. They are everywhere. No one cares.

“But America! We still have America, right? We’re not totally alone, right?”

Really?!!

If the last few weeks haven’t shown you how deep, or I should say how shallow, the US-Israel relationship is, then nothing will.

Sure, there are bound to be political changes internally and things might look different in November, but the bond is weak and that’s clear now.

So what does this mean for us? Should we be terrified?

Yes and no.

The good news is that Israel will now hopefully internalize that no amount of aid sent into Gaza will help with the international community. We can show Hamas terrorists in civilian clothing from within densely populated areas until we’re blue in the face. It won’t matter.

We can prove how much Israel does to minimize civilian death and how much Hamas does to maximize it, it won’t change a thing.

We can show the October 7th atrocities on a large screen 24/7 and it will change nothing.

We need to stop the nonsense already.

Yes, antisemitism is at an all-time high. Yes, the double standard about Israel is very real and very infuriating. Yes, this is a war between good and evil. Yes, Hamas started this. Yes, Israel is in the right here.

But none of that matters. Sorry, it just doesn’t. No one cares. It doesn’t matter how many people Hamas beheaded because those people are Jews. No one cares. At this point, that is an undeniable fact.

We have to stop the “But… But… We are the good guys!” narrative.

So what’s the good news? The good news is that the masks are off and our enemies are out in the open. That’s the first step to defeating them.

As I write these words, Israel, and specifically the Israeli leadership, has yet to internalize this lesson. They are still playing the diplomatic game. But we are now one step closer to Israel understanding that the Jewish people are a nation that stands alone.

We are now one step closer to leaving our abusive relationship. We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there.

That’s the good news.

The bad news? I am deeply scared for my family outside of Israel.

I’m not opening this up for debate on whether there is a place for Jews outside of Israel. I’m not making any grandiose statements that all Jews need to get on a plane now.

But I am very, very worried.

Jews CANNOT walk freely in Canada anymore. They can’t wear a kippa in France. They can’t buy kosher food in the UK without being attacked. (Please don’t come at me with the “But I live in… and I haven’t experienced antisemitism” argument. Numbers don’t lie. Videos don’t lie. It just hasn’t happened to you…yet.)

Jews outside of Israel are at the mercy of a foreign government that has absolutely zero interest in protecting them. Some of those governments are still acting like they care about Jews. That skit will end soon.

This is a new era. You can’t look at the current state of affairs as it pertains to Jews and shrug your shoulders anymore. You just can’t. And if you do, you’re a fool.

So what does this mean, practically speaking?

It means we need to change our narrative.

My entire X feed is full of Jews showing videos of antisemitic attacks. Then there are the Jews in my feed who yell all day long about how justified this war on Hamas is. Then there are the “OMG look at that NY Times title. How dare they?” folks.

It’s time to change the narrative!

I don’t know. Maybe this is me, the guy who is totally burnt out, speaking, but the current strategy isn’t working. Why not? Because NO ONE cares!

I’ve said this a thousand times but it’s worth repeating a thousand more. Everything that’s happening now was predicted in Jewish scripture. The script is already written. So what happens next? We know that too.

The East and the West turn against us, the Jews. It is happening right before our eyes. The ending is a good one but that ending will only come after a lot of pain and suffering. It’s going to get good but not before it gets really, really bad.

I’m sorry this isn’t a peachy “Everything will be ok” post. The pain and suffering we are experiencing won’t end any time soon. I’m so sorry to be the one to tell you that. But it’s the truth.

But here is the bottom line and it’s a good one.

Just like everything we are experiencing today came true, the same will happen with everything else predicted in Jewish scripture.

As the famous Rabbi Akiva story says, if all of these prophecies (that seemed hard to imagine just one year ago) came true, the rest of them will come true too.

Israel will be ok. The Jewish people will ultimately be ok. The evil Iranian regime and all its proxies will be gone soon (as I write these words, a helicopter transporting senior Iranian officials went down and they are all assumed to be dead. Iran might be gone sooner than we imagined.)

We will remain.

But the sooner we recognize that a historic shift, a transition, has occurred, the better off we’ll be.

We have transitioned from a world in which antisemitism was a bad word and was widely rejected by mainstream society to a world where antisemitism is on display everywhere and is slowly approaching the point of total legitimacy.

Not going to lie or pretend, I am scared. I am scared and I am disappointed. In the world. In humanity. In the west.

A part of me wanted to believe that the predicted script would actually not manifest. I didn’t want to believe that antisemitism would become a totally mainstream problem. But I know now that I was naive. I don’t know why I thought that this time would be different.

But it’s not. It’s the same script over and over and here we are, experiencing it in 2024.

So, it’s time to wake up. The world has betrayed us. Again. That statement might offend some and to them I say I’m sorry.

If you still stand with the Jews, if you still have moral clarity in such a morally bankrupt world, then just know that history will remember you fondly. And if you still have that moral clarity, forgive me for my generalizations but just know, you are the exception. You are. Numbers don’t lie.

The verse in the Torah reads:

הן עם לבדד ישכן ובגוים לא יתחשב

“lo, it is a people that shall dwell alone, and shall not be reckoned among the nations.”

I don’t know if this is what that verse means but what it means to me is “The Jewish people are now alone and need not take the nations into account (anymore).”

So here’s what I have to say to all the haters out there:

You hate us because you’re jealous of us. There. I said it.

You are an adult throwing a tantrum like a little child who didn’t get his candy and the world sees you for who you are. A failure.

If I was in your situation, I’d also be jealous of the Jews who have accomplished so much despite the hate you and your buddies attack us with.

The Jewish people have done more for the betterment of the world than anyone. The number of Nobel prizes that Jews have won is absolutely bonkers. The Jewish people have made your world, yes, YOUR world, the world of an antisemite better.

Every time you unlock your phone, you use our tech, you fool!

You water your garden? Say thank you to the Jews for drip irrigation. I’ll wait for your gratitude.

See that device you’re using to spread lies about me? Don’t look now but it’s running on a processor designed in the Zionist entity. You moron!

So no, we won’t listen to you or take your opinion into account anymore about whether we should enter Rafah. We won’t let you dictate what we do or do not do to protect our own. You’ve failed us time and time again.

So I am here to tell all you pink hair indoctrinated fools that us Jews? We rock. We are a nation of visionaries. We are a nation of innovators. We are a nation of morals. Of ethics. Of tradition. Of giving. Of compassion.

No more trying to appease you. We’re done with that. If we send aid into Gaza, it’s because WE think it’s the right thing to do. If we sign a hostage deal, it’s because WE wanted to, not because you’re telling us to.

We’re done with you.

You are weak. The western world has sold its soul to the Islamist devil. You lost all your rights to lecture us.

Your countries have been taken over by terrorists. Look out your window!

We are indeed a country and a people who dwells alone and we are no longer interested in taking your opinion into account.

We’re done with you.

Am Yisrael Chai, you fools!