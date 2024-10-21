Photo Credit: Daveynin / Wikimedia Commons.

As we reflect on the upcoming sixth anniversary of the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha mass shooting that left 11 Jewish worshippers, most of them elderly, dead on Oct. 27, we again find ourselves in a new and painful chapter in Jewish history. The recent horrors in Israel and across the Diaspora cast an even darker shadow on this commemoration. Out of such devastation comes the remarkable power of resilience—a quality that has shaped our people for generations. The events of Oct. 7, 2023, may have shaken us to our core, but they have also reignited a fierce determination to survive, thrive and defend our right to live freely as Jews, no matter where we are.

Six years ago in Pittsburgh, we were reminded that hate still festers in the world. Every year since, we’ve been reminded of something far more powerful—our ability to rebuild, find hope amid the brokenness and unify in the face of fear. This moment, more than any before, calls for deep reflection on what it means to be resilient as Jews today. When faced with the darkness, we have always turned towards the light of community, faith and action.

What sets this year apart is not only the physical trauma of a seven-front war facing Israel but the ripple effect it has had on Jewish communities worldwide. Just as Squirrel Hill became a symbol of perseverance in 2018, today, Israel stands as a living testament to the unyielding Jewish spirit. We mourn, but we do not succumb to fear. Instead, we draw from our tradition of turning anguish into action, despair into defiance.

Squirrel Hill, the heart of Jewish Pittsburgh, is more than just Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood; it is a model for what a community should be. Even before the massacre, Squirrel Hill embodied diversity, unity and Jewish life in America. In the wake of the tragedy, it transformed into a beacon of resilience, where differences became strengths and unity was the only option. The way this neighborhood has healed and continues to rebuild is nothing short of extraordinary. It is not just a place where a tragedy occurred; it’s a place where a community redefined itself in the face of that calamity.

Pittsburgh itself has a long history of rebuilding. From its days as an industrial powerhouse to its recent transformation into a hub for technology, education and health care, the city has never shied away from reinvention. In the aftermath of the Tree of Life massacre, Pittsburgh once again showed its ability to come together and create opportunities from hardship. It’s a city that understands the importance of remembering the past while always moving forward. The collective strength of this city mirrors the resilience of the Jewish people, and it serves as an example of how a community can rebuild in the face of unimaginable loss.

The survivors of the mass shooting and the families of those lost exemplify this spirit. Their pain remains, but so does their unrelenting commitment to ensuring that such a tragedy is never forgotten and that the next generation understands the importance of vigilance and resilience. The greatest tribute we can pay to them is not in the solemn recitation of their loss but in the active, hopeful work to create a world where hate against Jews has no place.

In this reflection, we also find inspiration from global solidarity—alliances being forged, bridges being built and voices being raised against antisemitism in all its forms. In times of crisis, we see who stands with us. We see partnerships that have grown stronger post-Abraham Accords, and we see the will of Jewish and non-Jewish allies to challenge hate wherever it emerges. We look to find clarity among the river of cultural sewage that exists in our streets each and every day.

Now is not just a time to remember but a time to act, to reaffirm that our response to tragedy will be life, community, and an unwavering commitment to security and peace. As the memory of those lost at the Tree of Life synagogue lives on in every action we take to safeguard our future, we honor them not only with words but with deeds—by ensuring that Jewish life is celebrated, protected and empowered worldwide.

The road forward may be fraught with challenges, but it is paved with hope. Hope for a world where Jewish children can grow up without fear, and where synagogues remain places of prayer and not battlegrounds. Our call to action: stand firm, stand proud, rise above hate and never let tragedy define us.

On this sixth anniversary of this horrible event, let us reflect not on the hate that tried to destroy us but on the love, courage and resilience that continue to define us. We are still here. We are still fighting for a future where such darkness never touches our children, and we are still and always will be united by the hope for peace.

{Reposted from JNS}

