The Israel Airports Authority (IAA) temporarily suspended departures and arrivals at Ben Gurion International Airport late Monday afternoon.

Service at the airport returned to normal with 30 minutes.

The action was taken in coordination with the defense and security establishment.

“Israel Air Force helicopters and fighter jets intercepted five unmanned aerial vehicles over the Mediterranean Sea,” the IDF Spokesperson said in a brief statement, adding that the combat drones were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.

The IDF said the drones were launched from Lebanon.

“In addition, it should be emphasized that there is no concern for a security incident in the area of Ben Gurion Airport,” the IDF added.

