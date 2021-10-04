Photo Credit: screenshot

Vice President Kamala Harris broke with several decades’ worth of bipartisan support for the Jewish State on Tuesday when she said she “was glad” that a student had brought up concerns about funding Israel’s “ethnic genocide” and “displacement of people.”

WATCH: Kamala Harris nods as student accuses Israel of "ethnic genocide": "your truth cannot be suppressed"

September 28, 2021

The student was referring, of course, to the standalone bill approving $1b to replenish Iron Dome after terrorists in Gaza shot more than 4,000 missiles at Israeli civilians earlier this year, and this is important to state: noncombatants. The Jewish men, women, and children targeted by these missiles are not soldiers. And no one gets to call them that for just living in a city that has belonged to their people for thousands of years. They are simply just Jewish people, living their lives.

Iron Dome is purely defensive; it intercepts and destroys the rockets and shells before they can strike and kill Jews, targets by dint of the fact that they are Jewish, irrespective of where they live. The progressive wing of the Democratic Party, led by The Squad, did everything it could to block the funding of Iron Dome. This is because the “progressive” wing of the Democratic Party is not really progressive at all, infested with the same old, same old antisemitism that been around for centuries. The most fervent wish of these monsters is to see photos of dead Jews. It makes them clap, shout for joy, and hand out candy.

AOC, for example, literally cried—or pretended to do so—at the thought of America defending Jews . . .

When she runs for Senate, this needs to be on a campaign ad by her opponent. "AOC cries because Jews won't be killed."

September 23, 2021

. . . though she has readily admitted she has no knowledge of these things. She is just a parrot who actually thinks that socialism in America is a good idea.

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks Israel, calls them the occupiers of Palestine.

When pressed on what she meant she struggled to give an answer and then admitted she does not know what she is talking about.

July 16, 2018

But the idea of hating Israel for imaginary “colonialism” (how can an indigenous people colonize its own land?) is intoxicating. It is no wonder that the student at the George Mason University event commemorating National Voter Registration Day, echoed these so-called “progressive” sentiments of “kill the Jews” when called on by Harris. She’s been well-coached:

“I see that over the summer there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers [to free “Palestine”] . . . Just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it’s ethnic genocide and displacement of people, the same that happened in America, and I’m sure you’re aware of this.”

Harris was handed the opportunity to educate the student about Iron Dome and she failed to do so. Worse yet, she approved the student’s narrative as a valid perspective—that Israel is engaged in ethnic genocide, when in fact, Israel left Gaza and has had tens of thousands of missiles raining down on its people as a result. The vice president might have used this moment to underscore America’s traditional bipartisan support through successive presidential administrations, for the right of the Jewish people to defend against Arab terror. Instead, the vice president nodded as the student spoke, and congratulated her: “Your truth should not be suppressed and it must be heard, right? Harris used the word “glad” to describe how she felt when the student accused the embattled Israeli populace of “ethnic genocide.” From Fox News (emphasis added):

“And again, this is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed and it must be heard, right? And one of the things we’re fighting for in a democracy, right?” Harris said.

Harris [then] claimed that democracy is “at its weakest when anyone is left out” of the conversation.

“Our goal should be unity, but not uniformity, right?” said Harris, later adding, “Unity should never be at the expense of telling anyone personally that, for the sake of unity, ‘Oh, you be quiet about that thing*. You suppress that thing†. Let’s not deal with that thing.‡ ‘ That’s not unity. True unity is everyone in that room has a voice.

“The point that you are making about policy that relates to Middle East policy, foreign policy, we still have healthy debates§ in our country about what is the right path, and nobody’s voice should be suppressed on that,” she added.

The idea expressed here by Harris—aside from thinly veiled digs at a population she thinks it’s okay to hate—is that the truth is a subjective thing: that different people have different truths. But this idea is as false as it is repugnant. The truth is not subject to interpretation. It is what it is. As Ben Shapiro so often says, “Facts don’t care about your feelings.”

The facts are only what they are: Iron Dome destroys missiles, not people. Iron Dome protects JEWISH civilians, preventing death by terror. No more, no less.

Contrary to what Vice President Kamala Harris told this student—who may be quite sincere, being ignorant, or, on the other hand, perfectly aware she is spreading antisemitic propaganda—it is not healthy to debate the right of Jewish people to stay alive in the face of terror. It is not healthy to encourage the voices that speak out against the rights of Jewish children, for example, to live.

“True unity” is not about ensuring that the antisemites in the room have a voice. Democracy is not about propaganda and lies. Giving a platform to antisemites and ugly-hearted people sows division, not inclusion. All humans—including Jews—have the right to live unmolested in peace.

Kamala Harris nods her head in approval of the idea that a Jewish child should be left unprotected from missiles. Israel, all the while, takes great pains to warn Arab civilians before taking out the missile launchers Hamas embeds in hospitals, schools, and apartment buildings. This makes for gruesome photos the terrorists can peddle to the Guardian and CNN, even as Israel uses roof knocks, sends leaflets, and makes individual phone calls to residents of Gaza, leaving them plenty of time to leave.

But Vice President Harris said none of this to the student. Harris’ prejudice toward Jews must run deep, yet Harris likes to pretend she’s fond of the Jews. She’s married to a Jew. He is her cover, and she is his, making him feel like he’s not one of THOSE Jews.

Kamala Harris talking about meeting her Jewish mother-in-law for the first time is hilarious:

August 11, 2020

Her step-children call her “Momala.”

Happy birthday to our daughter, Ella. My heart is whole and my life is full with you in it.

Love, Momala pic.twitter.com/LeooS8BBaF

May 29, 2019

And she made a point of greeting us on Chanuka (albeit in a way that completely robbed the holiday of its religious significance):

From our family to yours, happy Hanukkah! May this season of celebration bring you light and joy out of darkness.

December 10, 2020

But none of this matters. Because the momentum today is toward isolating Israel, and preventing Jewish Israelis from having the means to defend themselves. Harris is going to ride the hell out of said momentum to overcome the negative publicity she has received over the flooding of the Southern border with illegal immigrants, her disappearance from the scene in general, and her cackle. She has no problem stepping on Jews in her efforts to overcome her unpopularity. She is desperate to make another run for president, something that could never happen.

In all this, “my truth” is that Harris is revolting, offensive, and evil insofar as her willingness to sacrifice the Jews. She had a chance to explain Iron Dome to this student. She had a chance to explain that Hamas terrorists shot over 4,000 missiles, unprovoked, into urban centers populated by innocent men, women, and children. Instead, she paid lip-service to the idea that all voices have a valid role in a democracy, including the voices of those who want Jews to die.

The kindest thing I can say about Harris’ approval of this student speaking out against the right of Jews to live unmolested by terror is that Harris, like the student, may be ignorant of the facts. Could it be that the vice president of the United States doesn’t know that Hamas terrorists shot over 4,000 missiles at Israeli civilians? Could it be that Harris doesn’t understand the nature of Iron Dome, a purely defensive system?

Yet, if we are to give the vice president the benefit of the doubt, this says something dire about her ability to perform the duties of her office, or worse yet—to someday become president—though she is so wildly unpopular at the moment that this is impossible to imagine.

You might say that “the whole world is watching” as momentum builds in the Democratic Party in support of Arab terror. We watch as support builds and exerts pressure against the Jewish people, with even our nightly bowl of ice cream tainted with the goal of eliminating the right of the Jewish people of self-determination—even the right to live—in Israel. Instead of repeating the usual platitudes linked to longstanding bipartisan support for Israel’s right to defend itself against terror and aggression, Harris suggests that Israel’s right to self-defense is only subjective—a quite valid matter of opinion—and that in a democracy, every person has a right to speak their own “truth.”

Even if it’s only “kill the Jews.”

*That thing=Jews

†That thing=Jew hatred

‡ That thing=those diabolical Jews

healthy debates=expressing the opinion that it is okay to throw Jews out of Israel

