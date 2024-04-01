Photo Credit: Oliver Contreras/White House

“If Hamas truly believes that the people, the Palestinian people are suffering, then why would they want to take this aid and use it for themselves to support their terrorist organization? One would hope that this aid will get to the people that are most deserving and in need.”

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder when asked how the US was going to ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians and not Hamas, March 8, 2024

Did Ryder really acknowledge that Hamas is a terrorist organization and then in the same breath expect that those terrorists would happily share humanitarian aid with the rest of Gaza?

We shouldn’t be all that surprised. Remember, this is the same administration where Biden himself wholeheartedly accepts — and repeats — the Hamas claim that 30,000 Gazans have died so far.

The Biden administration, like most of the West, has fallen for the Hamas propaganda — hook, line, and sinker. That is the point made in a recent YNet article, The US sees situation in Gaza through Hamas’ optics

Hamas uses the suffering of the people in Gaza for its propaganda purposes and for pressuring Israel. The fact that the U.S. has fallen for this Hamas tactic is no less than shocking. It only reinforces Hamas’ incentive to use the civilian population as a human shield since this strategy works – it is more harmful to Israel than it is to Hamas.

Of course, we can make the argument that the Biden administration is not fooled by Hamas at all — they are merely undercutting Israel because this is an election year and the powers that be are afraid of losing votes. But that interpretation doesn’t make Biden look any better.

Either way, the administration is publicly accepting Hamas disinformation and reinforcing it. That only strengthens the terrorists in their strategy and encourages them to hold out while putting lives and the future of Gaza at stake. Biden says he wants stability, but his actions have the opposite effect.

The destruction of Hamas terrorists is not a stated goal. The foreign policy is even more wishy-washy.

For that matter, in the recent UN Security Council Resolution 2728 , there is no linkage between a cease-fire and the release of the hostages. Hamas wins again.

The resolution fails to explicitly tie humanitarian aid to the release of hostages. The resolution merely puts the two issues side by side.

During Monday’s Press Briefing , Matt Lee of the Associated Press pushed State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller on this point:

QUESTION: So last week when you guys presented your resolution at the UN, there were complaints from people who said that it delinked the ceasefire from the release of hostages, and U.S. officials were rather vociferous in saying that that is not the case. However, what you guys abstained on today does appear to delink them. Is that your understanding of — MR MILLER: So we don’t believe it delinks them. You see in the same paragraph it – the resolution calling for both a ceasefire and the release of hostages. It’s not the exact language that we would have put forward, obviously, because the language that we would put forward is the language that we did put forward last week, but it is language that is consistent with our policy to call for both a ceasefire and the release of hostages, and that’s why we did not exercise a veto today. As I said, we did have concerns about the lack of other provisions in the resolution, but as it pertains to a ceasefire and the release of hostages, both the things that we called for were there in the resolution.

A few moments later, Miller admits this resolution is toothless since it is non-binding. Matt Lee asks the obvious question:

QUESTION: So what’s the point? MR MILLER: Well — QUESTION: Why did you — MR MILLER: — you could ask that — QUESTION: Why did you abstain? Why didn’t you veto? MR MILLER: We didn’t veto because we thought the language in it was consistent with something that – the language as it relates to the ceasefire and release of hostages was consistent with the longstanding United States position. QUESTION: So you don’t believe anything is going to happen as a result of the passage of this resolution. MR MILLER: So I think that separate and apart from this resolution, we have active, ongoing negotiations to try to achieve what this resolution calls for, which is the – an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages. I don’t – I can’t say that this – this resolution is going to have any impact on those negotiations.