Photo Credit: Israel Police

According to the Regavim movement, the arrest Monday morning of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh’s sister on suspicion of security offenses (Shin Bet, Police Arrest Ismail Haniyeh’s Sister) is only one aspect of the serious problem of polygamy in Bedouin society.

“According to recent studies, about 30% of the households in Bedouin society in the Negev are polygamous, where one man is married to two, three or more women. In the vast majority of polygamous marriages, the women are “imported” from the Palestinian Authority’s territories. PA Arab women and their children in Bedouin society receive Israeli citizenship, and as a result of the ruling of the High Court of Justice on family reunification, there are tens of thousands of them intertwined with Bedouin society.

Advertisement





“The issues of polygamy brought with it the extreme Palestinianization and Islamization of Bedouin society. Tens of thousands of children grow up with no emotional connection to Israel and instead are taught to hate and loathe the Jewish State.

“They are a dangerous ticking time bomb.”

On Sunday this week, a resident of the Bedouin city of Rahat carried out a terrorist attack at the central bus station in Beer Sheva. Two were injured and the terrorist was eliminated.

Two weeks ago, at the Beit Kama intersection, a soldier was killed and two civilians were injured. The terrorist was Fadi Abu Latif, a Gaza-born resident of Rahat, who entered Israel as part of Family Reunification. Abu Latif stabbed his victims, and the soldier managed to shoot and neutralize him before he collapsed.

In March 2022, a combined attack of running over and stabbing took place in three arenas in Beer Sheva, when a Bedouin resident of Hora, Muhammad Ralab Ahmed Abu al-Qiyaan, murdered two women and two men and wounded other civilians until he was finally shot dead by residents.

On October 18, 2015, a shooting attack took place at the central bus station in Beer Sheva when a Bedouin terrorist armed with a knife and a gun entered the station, shot dead an IDF soldier, and stole his weapon. He then used the weapon to open fire on many civilians around him, until he was neutralized. Ten people were injured in the attack, some of them seriously.

The list is much longer.

“Since the establishment of Regavim, we have conducted many hundreds of tours for members of the media, journalists, members of the Knesset, and public opinion leaders in which we repeatedly mentioned specifically the sisters of Ismail Haniyeh from Tel Sheva, as a case study of the phenomenon of polygamy and the terrible danger of the unification of families,” Regavim stated. “They apparently do not encourage their sons to enlist in the Bedouin regiment of the IDF and fight their revered uncle, head of the political bureau of the murderous terrorist organization. And that’s putting it mildly.”

“These dormant cells continue to operate in Bedouin society and subvert the state with one hand while holding citizenship with all its financial benefits with the other,” Regavim warned.