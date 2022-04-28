The other day I saw one of the most terrifying images I have ever seen.

It was an image that invoked anger and sadness and fear – an image of absolute hopelessness and absolute cruelty and absolute depravity.

It was a photo taken in 1941 during the Lviv pogrom in the Ukraine where Ukrainian locals launched an attack on the Jewish community, murdering thousands. Jews were forcibly taken from their homes and made to clean the streets on their hands and feet while the gentiles surrounded them and laughed.

Jewish women, in particular, were singled out for humiliation, stripped naked and beaten and tortured, suffering both physical beatings and sexual abuse.