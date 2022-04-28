Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson.

The IDF will mobilize six reserve battalions for the purpose of continuing to secure the seamline along the seamline space on the border with the Palestinian Authority, the army announced Thursday morning. The decision to call in reserve battalions in the coming weeks was reached following an assessment of the situation on the ground. According to the IDF spokesman, “the enlistment will continue the effort to prevent the entry of terrorists and the illegals through the seamline area in Judea and Samaria.” The enlistment will be staggered over a period of at least three weeks.

The seamline space is the nickname for a security defense plan based on military presence and the construction of barriers in the seamline area on the PA border. The seamline area traces the Green Line, Jerusalem and its outer neighborhoods, and the settlement blocs in Judea and Samaria nearest the Green Line.

A total of six reserve battalions will be mobilized in several rounds, to enable the continued deployment of forces in the Central Command while allowing the enlisted IDF units to maintain their operational missions and training routine.

Some of the battalions will be assigned to the Central Command and some will replace units in the Northern and Southern Commands. Subject to the Chief of Staff’s decision and in light of the operational needs, some of the reserve battalions will be summoned by an exceptional order. Unlike Order No. 8, which gives the IDF chief of staff absolute power in mobilizing reservists, an exceptional order compels the army to be considerate of special circumstances, such as students in exam times, and parents of small children.

Overnight Wednesday, Israeli security forces operated in the Jenin area, arrested wanted persons, and attached a demolition order to the home of the terrorist who murdered three Israelis in the prime of their lives in a pub on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv. Special force Duvdevan fighters arrested two wanted persons suspected of terrorist acts. At the same time, forces from Sayeret Golani and the Border Guard’s counter-terrorism Yamas operated in the village of Kabatiya and arrested three other wanted persons.