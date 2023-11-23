Photo Credit: 123rf.com

Question: Now that we have begun the new cycle of the Torah reading, I read in the Kitzur Shulchan Aruch that one is to say a blessing upon seeing a rainbow but that it is forbidden to gaze upon it excessively. Is this not such a beautiful phenomenon? Why should there be any prohibition connected with it?

Zelig Aronson

Via Email

Synopsis: Last we cited the Mechaber (O.C. 229:1) that upon seeing a rainbow one is to recite the blessing, and thereupon it is forbidden to gaze upon it further. Ba’er Heitev (ad loc) explains that gazing excessively causes one’s eyes to become dim and weak. Mishna Berurah (ad loc) adds that one who sees a rainbow, best not to tell his fellow. The Rambam in codifying this halacha makes no mention of the above prohibition. Rashi (to Brachot 59a) further codifies that upon encountering a rainbow, one is to fall upon his face. The Torah in Parshat Noach relates that Hashem set forth the rainbow as a reminder that he promised Noach that never again would He destroy the world out of anger. Now the question arises: Does Hashem need a reminder? We then cited the source of this unique sign as being in Parshat Noach, where G-d says that this will be a sign “…l’dorot olam – for everlasting generations.” However, we noted that in the Hebrew, l’dorot is written deficient, minus the two vovs. We noted different views as to the implication of this deficiency. We also noted that the word keshet refers to something hard or harsh, such as judgment from above; however, when from below, G-d’s judgment is softer. We noted as well the limits of man’s ability to control vital aspects of our universe and his ability to destroy our mother earth. We also noted that a sign of the very righteous is the lack of appearance of a rainbow in their lifetime. However, when it is visible, Hashem searches for the righteous of the generation who will pray for their fellow man. We noted (citing Rashi to Genesis 1:1) that the sole purpose of creation was for the Torah and for Israel – the Jewish people. Absent that, Hashem has no need for this world. Though Israel is in the midst of a war for its survival, Jewry’s prayers, Torah observance and study are what will ultimately save the world from G-d’s wrath, as we will triumph over the evil enemy.

* * *

Answer: My dear friend, colleague and mentor, Chaver of the Igud HaRabbonim (Rabbinical Alliance of America), and Rosh Kollel Agudas Achim, HaRav Aharon Ziegler, whose column, “The Halachic Positions of Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik,”) graces these pages, has just published his first Book al Ha’Torah, weekly Torah gems corresponding to the weekly Torah portion. I was privileged to write the forward and I had concluded my response to your question when the finished volume arrived at my house. I quickly leafed through the book and noted the many citations from Rav Soloveitchik and the related discussion of this phenomenon – the rainbow and its message. We now cite from that discussion in Parshat Noach.

‘What Does Father Want?’

“The Torah states (9-13) that after the mabul, the flood, that G-d set the rainbow in the cloud so that when He looks upon it, He will remember the promise that He made that He would never again destroy the entire world through a mabul. The Torah seems to be saying that the Ribbono Shel Olam needed a reminder that He made such a promise. He therefore created the phenomenon of a rainbow. Whenever He gets angry at the world and is tempted to destroy it again with another mabul, He looks at the rainbow and reminds Himself of His promise. This simple reading of the pasuk is totally incomprehensible. Does Hashem need a reminder? What is the true meaning of this pasuk?

“Rashi explains that the Ribbono Shel Olam does not need a rainbow as a reminder, we need a reminder. We look at the rainbow and we are supposed to take note that this is a time of anger by Hashem. At such times we should reflect and remember that were it not for His promise, He would again destroy the world. Therefore, we should hasten to repent and do teshuva.

“The Ramban cites the Gemara Chagigah (16a) that one should not stare at a rainbow. Why should this be so? The rainbow is a beautiful phenomenon! What is wrong with looking at it? In the ‘Confessions of Rav Amram Gaon,’ one of the items listed for which we confess on Yom Kippur is ‘for staring at a rainbow.’ Why is it a sin?

“R’Simcha Zissel [the Alter of Kelm 1824-1898], a student of R’ Yisrael Salanter, writes that when we see a rainbow, our reaction is ‘beautiful.’ We admire its colors and shape and feel inspired by it. Now, consider this: Hashem is angry. He places the rainbow in the sky as a message to us to get serious, to beseech His mercy, and to do teshuva. What is our reaction? ‘Beautiful!’ This is the great audacity and chutzpah of staring admiringly at a rainbow. Such reaction will only augment G-d’s anger at us.

“R’Simcha Zissel even takes issue with the [view of the] Chafetz Chaim (cited in his Mishna Berurah) that one who sees a rainbow should not tell his friend. R’Simcha argues, on the contrary, one should alert as many people as possible to the presence of the rainbow so they too, will take proper action. When the Chafetz Chaim used to hear thunder, besides making the appropriate bracha, he would say, ‘What does father want?’”

The above was obviously written by Rav Ziegler some time back, before the events of October 7, Simchat Torah, the unspeakable brutal rampage of the Hamas terrorists. Yet his concluding words in this matter so clearly describe life that the people of Israel have to endure on a daily basis.

Rav Ziegler concludes; “The current wave of terror that is spreading fear across Yerushalayim should generate even more dramatic action on our part. In our lifetime, we have seen many more devastating ‘klops’ than both thunder and rainbows put together. Every day we hear of Jewish casualties perpetrated by our Arab ‘cousins’ and neighbors. It is our responsibility to emulate the Chafetz Chayim and say, ‘What does Father want from us?’ I think He wants us to do two things that are guaranteed to work. 1) Prevail upon our government to view the present situation as all-out war, and 2) Take the proper actions to stop it. Namely, declare a harsh warning to our Arab neighbors, our world allies, and the UN that our government will view and treat any act of terrorism as an act of war. We will revoke citizenship from the terrorist, if he is still alive, and from his entire family: parents, grandparents, cousins, and uncles. We will cease to give employment to any of his family. We will cease to supply any utilities: gas, water, and electricity, and they will lose all health and social benefits. That will hit them where it hurts and make them think twice before sending their children or allowing their children to throw stones at cars, stabbing or shooting Jewish residents. Each of us should evaluate through cheshbon hanefesh what needs to be corrected in our own lives. Not to point a finger at others, not to blame others, but only to look within ourselves. What teshuva we should do to improve ourselves. Finally, then, to increase our giving tzedaka and reciting Tehillim.

Let us pray for the success of our troops – our brave chayalim, the welfare and imminent release of our brethren, the hostages – the shevuyim, and all our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael as well as all world Jewry, who live in a very frightening world. Hashem Yerachem.