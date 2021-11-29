Photo Credit: Courtesy Yoram Raanan

All the mitzvot of the Jewish holidays are defined and measured. Matzah, sukkah, the four species, the reading of the megillah and more. However, two mitzvot are without limit and definition: the shofar and the lighting of the Chanukah candles. The sound of the shofar can be heard from far as the lights of the Chanukah candles can be seen from far. The shofar may express the sound of Hashem’s shofar, “The great shofar will be sounded”, erupting and traveling great distances. Similarly, the Chanukah lights — not only can they influence the people in the room in which the candles are lit, but also others.The candle light can even influence places that we cannot see.

The Greeks tried to abolish Torah and mitzvot, the light of Hashem emerging from the Beit Hamikdash, the light which shines within each Jew. Therefore, in place of the Greek’s attempt to extinguish the light of Hashem in Am Yisrael, Am Yisrael comes and lights many candles, to light up the world even more than it illuminated beforehand. Am Yisrael spreads the light emanating from their homes not only to the nearby public domain, but to the whole world: a Jew never stops dreaming!

We as Jews make sure to dream, but also help others dream! We care about the light, but we also care to shine for others! Gazing at the candles gives us strength to help, strength to shine, strength to increase the tremendous power that Hashem gave us so that we can make the world better.

The dream and the light – both of them are able to ascend the skies and open the heavens. The dream expresses where we really are. Even if right now the gap between us and the dream seems impossible to bridge – the dream still reveals our aspirations, where we would like to reach. Many times, the aspirations are more important than the reality! Let us observe the candle light and see, as we end the dream, the light rising and spreading, the place where we would like to be if only we could.

Due to so many wonderful partners, we have we have been privileged to inspire many people to dream – the people of Gush Katif, soldiers, the Ethiopian community, and others affected by corona.

B’ezrat Hashem may we be zoche to continue to shine together, to dream and inspire others to dream, and B’ezrat Hashem may you be zoche to much blessing, success and nachat from the whole family.