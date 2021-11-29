<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-Un7HvgiSps?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Chanukah always falls on the darkest time of the year, and not by chance. There are two types of darkness in this world. How to recognize darkness and how it affects us? Tuvi Ezra explains why the battle of Maccabees must be won.