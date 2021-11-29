Chanukah always falls on the darkest time of the year, and not by chance. There are two types of darkness in this world. How to recognize darkness and how it affects us? Tuvi Ezra explains why the battle of Maccabees must be won.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLet us Dream of a Shining Am Yisrael as We Light the Chanukah Candles
Next articleWhere Am I: A Room Under a Wall
Video of the Day
Every day we try to bring you an interesting video of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a video you'd like to submit, send the YouTube URL to us with this submission form.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...