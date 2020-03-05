Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The late 1930’s was the darkest period for our people in recent history.

6 million murdered and millions more tortured and treated with the worst misery.

In 1945 the war ended but the Jews had nowhere to go.

So, we wandered like despicable rejects; at ports of entry we were told “No!”

In nineteen-forty-eight, Hashem decided it was time to turn a new page.

By an open act of G-d, the UN voted to give Israel statehood on an open stage.

Hashem miraculously orchestrated that the UN would recognize Israel as the Jewish state.

In response, the neighboring Arab states sought for the Israelis to meet their fate.

They outnumbered us by the tens of millions and were far more militarily advanced

War they waged; but to who was fighting our wars they should have glanced.

Israel was victorious in the war of independence in 1948,

And that was just the beginning for this tiny fragile new state

In 1956 Israel was granted another victory and was attacked again in 67’ in the 6-day war.

At the sound of the siren men threw off their talleism and ran right out the door

To go courageously fight in the Yom Kippur war of 1973,

The Arabs must have forgotten, Hashem yeilachem lachem, it must be.

Israel has also miraculously triumphed in the Lebanon War in 1982,

And survived both intifadas, the Gaza Wars and several large-scale military operations too.

The international community has pressured Israel since its inception.

Against all odds she has flourished and grown, and has become a true exception

Who would have believed that 70 years after the terrible Holocaust,

when the people of Israel were almost extinct and lost,

we would have a wonderful Jewish State of our own.

One where Torah learning has truly flourished and grown

Since king Chizkiyahu’s times there has not been as much Torah study in that Land

Do you know who is the largest sponsor of this movement is, there to lend a hand?

It is none other than the Israeli government, yes indeed.

That’s right the government has really transformed, you did not misread.

It is hard to believe that only 75 years ago, not hundreds or more

a Jew could not find a place. It was us they all did abhor.

We transferred between the death camps and the forests of Europe

As animals in a daily struggle for survival; there was not much hope

At the end of the terrible war, every refugee returned to his home,

But the Jews were the ones who had nowhere to go, just left to roam.

Until 1948 when Israel became a Jewish state.

Thousands of generations of Jews dreamed of such a date

And now we have merited what many were not fortunate to see.

Against all odds the State of Israel was established, and it should be a real glee

Nearly every American administration has pressured Israel to concede its positions

Peace was how they packaged it, but it has always seemed bring the worst conditions.

Until the current President who hasn’t been so naïve, thank God.

Finally, a true friend of the Jews and their state, we all should strongly applaud!

In 2016 Donald Trump overturned every pollster in the USA,

As he beat his opponent, who was all but guaranteed the highest office, but we did not obey!

Only 8 newspapers endorsed him, and the entire media has been out to get him.

That’s a halba tzara; but that the FBI, CIA and DOJ were in it too, makes it really grim!

But thankfully none of this has held him back from doing what is right.

Despite every world leader pleading for him not to, Mr. Trump put up a real fight

He recognized Yerushalayim and moved the embassy there as well.

Although they will never do it or admit it, he so deserves the Nobel

Let us not forget to mention recognizing the Golan and defunding the PA

For another 4 year of his presidency we should really pray!

We all know the final redemption is so very near.

And looking back over the last 75 years it should all become really clear

We can see how the Megillah of Mashiach is unfolding in front of our eyes

I hope we all realize the sequence of events before the last step of the eventual sunrise!