In families all over the world and through the millennia, the Seder ritual has started off with the chanting of Kadeish, U’rchatz, Karpas…, and so on – the fifteen steps of the Haggadah. What seems to be merely a mundane ‘Table of Contents’ should take upon itself a much loftier aspect when we realize the authorship of this chant. The Machzor Vitri tells us that Kadeish U’rchatz was written by none other than Rashi himself. Others disagree and attribute it to Rav Shmuel Fallasi who was one of the Baalei Tosefos, a colleague of the great Rav Yechiel of Paris. So, whichever way you look at it, this Seder ‘appetizer’ was written by a very great individual indeed.

One wonders, however, why it is necessary to say it in the beginning of the Seder. After all, before each step of the Seder, the Seder conductor announces aloud, “Kadeish,” and explains to the family and guests the next thing to happen, “U’rchatz,” explaining what is then going to happen, and so on throughout the night. Why do we have to enumerate everything together at the beginning of the evening and recite all fifteen?

Some simply say that it is to alert the children early on, while they are yet awake, of the varieties of events in store for them, in order to pique their curiosity as an incentive for them to stay alert throughout the entire evening. Furthermore, fortified with these fifteen items that are given ahead of time, they are able to ask the Ma Nishtana even before the matzah and marror are served.

However, here is a more profound reason for this rarified ‘Table of Contents.’ As we know, the Seder is the night of higadata l’vincha, to teach our children. It is the anniversary of not only of the Exodus from Egypt; it also celebrates Hashem’s choosing us as His special nation. As such, on this night 3,336 years from the Exodus, we labor to impart to our children the fundamental skills to succeed at being a good Jew; to deserve the title of being a member of the chosen people. Therefore, Rashi or Rav Shmuel chose to focus on a very important lesson. Namely, just as we have an itinerary for the Seder Shel Pesach, one should have, as soon as possible in life, a roadmap for life, so to speak, complete with aims and ambitions.

Just like when we head out on a trip, we have our Waze programmed so that we know each step of the way, or we get our AAA Tripkits, so too, when we navigate the Seas of Life, we should crystallize in our minds what steps we want to take and which vital pursuits we want to achieve in the mission of life.

Firstly of course, we should have in mind that this entire world is but a hallway to get to the Afterlife. We should have before us, every single day of our lives, the ambition to invest in Olam Haba, the Hereafter. Moreover, for a man, every twelve hours should contain at least some Torah study. Women, too, should know firmly that a big part of her life’s success is dependent upon her husband’s and children’s success at Torah study. Another necessary component in a man’s successful life is the goal of v’simach es ishto, to make his wife happy and, for a woman, to be an eizer k’negdo, a wonderful partner to her husband. These ambitions should color everything that we do in life.

Yet another stop on the way of life’s travels is the mission of Olam Chesed Yiboneh, this world is built for kindness and, as such, we should demand from ourselves that we constantly try to give charity and assistance to those who are in need and less fortunate that we are. This ambition should also include the skill to bring a smile to those who are sad, and comfort to those who are troubled.

Once we attempt to draw a roadmap for our life, we will realize that another huge part of a successful stay in this world is developing the skills to daven properly. After all, as it says in the very beginning of the haftorah of Parshas Vayikra, “Am zu yatzarti li t’hilasi yisapeiru – This nation I created for Me to relate My praises.” Once we start working on such a blueprint, we can start filling in the blanks with such pursuits as spending more time with our children and grandchildren, looking after our parents, honoring and cherishing them, developing strong friendships, and overall, trying to do as many mitzvos as possible.

It is sad how many people cruise through life aimlessly, by the seat of their pants so to speak, drifting without spiritual goals and aspirations. Perhaps, even sadder are those who have goals that are pathetically insufficient for the life of a Holy Jew. There are people who concentrate on reaching par on the golf course, or live to read as many of the classics as they can. Others devote themselves to political activism, and so on and on. We must know that in the overall picture of a Jew’s life, one’s overriding focus needs to be of a spiritual nature.

May it be the will of Hashem that we succeed in our life’s journey and may Hashem bless us all that it should be a long, happy, and very wonderful one.

