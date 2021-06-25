Photo Credit: Jewish Press

According to all authorities, birkat hamazon (i.e., bentching) must be recited while sitting. This is true even if one ate standing up or even while walking.1 The reason that the sages were especially particular that birkat hamazon be recited while sitting is in order to ensure that one will be better focused on what one is saying. Sitting is also considered to be a more humbling posture for certain prayers, especially with regard to birkat hamazon.2 Also, due to birkat hamazon’s unique status as the only prayer explicitly mandated by the Torah, along with the many rules and regulations related to its recitation, it is especially appropriate that it be recited while sitting.3

It is somewhat unclear, however, whether one must also sit for the al hamichya blessing that is recited after grain-based products or the borei nefashot blessing that is recited after most other foods.4

It appears from the Gemara’s silence on the matter that it is only birkat hamazon that must truly be recited while sitting. However, the Rambam and others5 seem to extend many of the qualities and requirements of birkat hamazon to al hamichya as well, including the requirement to sit while it is recited. Similarly, the Shulchan Aruch writes that “there are those who say” that one must sit when reciting al hamichya just as is required for birkat hamazon.6 As such, it is clearly preferable to recite al hamichya while sitting. It is interesting to note that according to many authorities, al hamichya is mandated by Torah law just like birkat hamazon, which is further reason to sit while reciting it.7

As the Shulchan Aruch does not discuss any requirement regarding how one should recite borei nefashot, it might just be that the manner in which one recites it is not important.8 Similarly, the Shulchan Aruch Harav argues that one is only truly required to sit for birkat hamazon, as it is the only prayer that is biblical in nature. Nevertheless, he says that it is ideal to recite borei nefashot while seated and one who does so “will not lose out by it.”9 Others call it “an act of piety” to sit while reciting any bracha achrona following food.10 Indeed, it is recommended to sit whenever possible when reciting any of the blessings that are recited upon deriving pleasure or enjoyment – those blessings classified as birkot hanehenin.11 As such, one should make every effort to sit when reciting any bracha achrona.

No exceptions should be made for birkat hamazon, although if it was recited it while standing or walking one is yotzai and it need not be repeated.12 In an emergency or in other extenuating circumstances, one may stand after completing the fourth blessing of birkat hamazon, which concludes with the words “le’olam al yechasreinu.”13 While it is ideal to also recite the Harachaman prayers while sitting,14 it is acceptable to recite them while standing and one has fulfilled one’s obligation if they are recited in this manner.15 In fact, in a case of need, one may even omit the Harachaman prayers.16

