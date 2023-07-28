Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

As reiterated in the repetition of “Aseret Hadibrot”, idol worship is very bad. At the end of the Parsha, we are further commanded to destroy idolatrous altars and uproot “Asheira” trees upon entering the Land. (Dvarim 7:5) Idolatry is a universal prohibition, not limited to Jews. No one may worship idols. If so, why are only the Jews required to destroy its remnants.

Netziv offers 2 explanations. Firstly, The Torah continues with ‘…ובך בחר ה’. As the chosen nation, Hashem guards us.

Furthermore, …כי עם קדוש אתה לה’ אלוקיך.

Ironically, our elevated holiness leaves us vulnerable to Avoda Zara.

When someone reaches spiritual heights, there is often a greater likelihood that he will fall prey to false spirituality. Tumah tends to cling to Kedusha.

Heightened holiness is something we strive for. Still, we must always be on guard for false influences.

Shabbat Shalom