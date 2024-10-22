Photo Credit: 123rf.com

Our great sages have shown us a glimpse of the plethora of lessons hidden in the word Bereishis, the first word of the Torah. Thus, in the Zohar, Rav Shimon Bar Yochai declares that this word contains many secrets. The great chassidic master, the Bnei Yissachar relates 194 different combinations of the word Bereishis! And the great sage Rav Yosef Nissim ben Adahan cites 720, including references to all 613 mitzvos in the Torah and the seven rabbinical ones as well! Like these great ones, let us try to delve into a few of the secrets of this great word – the first word of the Torah!

When the letters are jumbled (in Hebrew), the word Bereishis also spells “Bris – Aish – A covenant of fire.” On the simple level this teaches us that the Torah is a fiery pact, as it also says, “Mi’y’mino aish das lamo – From his right (hand), a fiery law to his people.” This comparison to fire, on the basic level, is designed to convey that one should not trespass the dictates of the Torah – for that is like playing with fire! This is the way Rashi explains the Mishna in Pirkei Avos, which advises us to beware of the coals (words) of the sages, lest one be burned!

The analogy to fire is also meant to convey the warmth of the Torah, as it states, “To warm oneself from the ‘fire’ of the sages.” For the ways of the Torah are pleasant and sweet and foster warmth in a person – an all-important ingredient in our relationships!

Advertisement





But this message of bris aish, a covenant with fire, also advises us that as we embark on the study of Torah, we should know that our study protects us from the fires of Gehenom (Chagiga 27a). In Sanhedrin (92a), the Talmud relates that, “Any house which has no Torah in the nighttime will be consumed by fire.” This is very mystifying and perplexing! Many Jewish homes are bereft of Torah study alas, but (blessedly) they are not consumed by fire. Now, if the Gemara had said, “Any house that has Torah would be spared from fire,” it would have been easy to understand. But, the Gemara states the emphatically positive statement that without Torah, there will be fire. This is truly amazing.

I believe an explanation is that fire manifests itself in many ways besides the obvious one. There are also the fires of rage, of fighting, or the fires of fever and sickness. The study of Torah (the covenant with fire) will protect us from all these other manifestations of fire as well.

The Torah starts with the letter “beis” which has the numerical value of two. This, says Rav Yehuda ben Pazi in the Medrash, is to teach us that there are two worlds – this world and the afterlife. Thus, in the very first letter of the Torah is the first message of the Torah, for it advises us the most desirable direction and ambition for our lives. We must prepare for the infinite years of Afterlife and this letter “beis” fortifies us to be able to make the sacrifices necessary to be an observant Jew. It is beautiful that the letters of the word Bereishis, when jumbled, spell “Barasa shai – You created 310 worlds.” The Mishna in Uktzin teaches us that every righteous person is destined to inherit 310 worlds! The letters of the word Bereishis also spell “Rashi tavo – Rashi will come.” The great commentator, Rashi, who explained the Torah to the whole world like no one else, will come! We’ve mentioned in past articles that one of the most severe crimes in the Torah is to embarrass someone publicly! Indeed, it’s one of the only crimes that carries the penalty of the loss of one’s afterlife! It is therefore fitting that the first word of the Torah carries a warning against this heinous crime. Thus, the letters of the word Bereishis spell “Y’rei boshes – Be fearful of causing embarrassment!” The great Rokeach comments that the word Bereishis is an abbreviation of the following words: “Amein, Y’hei Shmei Rabbah b’kol Tefillah – (that one should say) Amein, Y’hei Shmei Rabbah, at every prayer.” This underscores the amazing importance of our Kaddish, and our participation in it. Indeed, the saintly Mishna Berurah, of blessed memory, writes that one who responds loudly and with feeling Y’hei Shmei… ensures that any bad decree confronting him (G-d forbid) will be torn up. (Thus, if someone was decreed to be hit by a car, but comes to shul in the morning and says this rejoinder with passion, it will literally save his life.) Therefore, if someone wakes up late and figures, “Why go to shul? I’ve surely missed Kedusha,” one should still not hesitate, and should run to shul just to be able to answer “Amein, Y’hei…” Doing so is very worthwhile in its own right. The Torah ends with the statement, “L’einei Kol Yisrael – In the eyes of all of Israel.” Rashi says this is a reference to Moshe’s breaking of the Ten Commandments. I’d like to suggest this is alluded to in the first word of the Torah as well (the Sages have various ways of connecting the end of the Torah to the beginning), since Bereishis spells, “Es Yud Shavar – He broke the Ten!!!” We’ve spoken in the past how life’s great challenge and major goal is to constantly improve oneself, and change with teshuva (repentance). Thus, it’s no surprise that the word Bereishis spells “Ashrei Tav – Fortunate is he who repents!” The Vilna Gaon gives us this incredible acrostic: Beis – bitachon (trust in Hashem); Reish – ratzon (having the will to do what’s right); Alef – ahava (love for Hashem, one’s spouse, parents, children, fellow men, etc.); Shin – shtika – silence (knowing when to keep your mouth shut!); Yud – yirah (fear of Hashem); and Tav – Torah. It is especially noteworthy that, for the letter reish, the Gaon passed over a word like “rachmonus – mercy,” and chose instead “ratzon.” Similarly, for “shin” he declined to choose the powerful words “Shalom – peace,” or “Simcha – happiness,” and instead chose “Silence,” the great tool!

Let me conclude with words of encouragement to everyone. Begin reviewing the weekly Torah portion. Make this the year that you’re going to finish from beginning to end. Don’t let this week slip away and then say, “Oh, I missed it already. I’ll do it next year.”

Here are some helpful tips.

Many people wait to review the parsha on Shabbos, and this is their undoing! Shabbos is at the end of the week and, if one gets busy or is too tired (a common occurrence), the week is over and its already time for Parshas Noach. Therefore, start making inroads on Sunday. (If there is time each morning for the ‘Daily News,’ there’s definitely time for the parsha.) If you are too busy on a particular day, you still have the rest of the week ahead of you.

If you miss a week, don’t give up! Mark down the parsha you missed. You’ll make it up. Better forty parshas than no parshas!

Get yourself a new sefer that you’ll review each week’s portion with, a sefer that will provide you with something new and challenging. In English, the Oznayim LaTorah by Rav Zalman Sorotskin is an excellent example. So is Rav Dovid Feinstein’s, Kol Dodi. In Hebrew, the Tur on Chumash is a great selection.

Hatzlacha Rabbah! May we all be zoche to finish the Torah this year and merit all of its many blessings.

Transcribed and edited by Shelley Zeitlin.

Share this article on WhatsApp: