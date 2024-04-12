Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

The classic sefer, “Chafetz Chaim”, begins with listing 17 negative commandments, along with 14 positive ones, associated with Lashon Hara. For example, השמר בנגע הצרעת , (Dvarim 24:8) as evil speech is the number one risk factor for Tzara’at.

I think that it is interesting to look at some of the Mitzvot Aseh (positive commandments) that Chafetz Chaim develops:

ואהבת לרעך כמוך

It almost goes without saying that disparaging someone is antithetical to loving him.

בצדק תשפוט עמיתיך (דן לכף זכות)

We are commanded to give the benefit of the doubt to a fellow Jew. Often we will rush to a conclusion, and share our unconfirmed analysis.

את ה’ אלוקיך תירא

We are to live in awe of Hashem at all times. Surely one who speaks evil was not cognizant of his Creator at that moment.

Not to mention Bitul Torah, as learning Torah could have been done instead.

In the spirit of “Peh Sach”, wishing you all Shabbat Shalom