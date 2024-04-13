Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Palestinian Authority terrorists murdered a 14-year-old Jewish shepherd on Friday while he was grazing his sheep near his community in the Binyamin region.

Binyamin Achimeier was discovered to be missing when his sheep returned home without him during the day, thereby alerting his family and other members of his community, Malachei HaShalom.

Advertisement





The boy’s body was found on Saturday morning near his community by IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police searchers.

“Security forces are continuing the pursuit after those suspected of carrying out the attack. The security agencies send their heartfelt condolences to the family,” the IDF said in a joint statement with the Shin Bet and Israel Police.

A situation assessment was carried out at the scene by the commanders of the Judea and Samaria division and the Binyamin Regional Brigade.

After the young teen’s body was recovered, confrontations took place between Israeli civilians and Palestinian Authority Arabs in several areas of Judea and Samaria, during which rocks were hurled and shots were fired. Dozens of Israelis and Palestinian Authority citizens were injured to different degrees.

Numerous IDF and Israel Border Police forces were positioned in the area and the forces deployed riot dispersal means. By evening all the incidents had ended.

Following the attack, it was decided to beef up forces in the area with additional IDF companies and Israel Border Police units in addition to the forces currently stationed in Judea and Samaria.

Security forces are continuing to pursue the terrorists who murdered the young shepherd.