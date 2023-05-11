Photo Credit: Flash90

“If you will say: What will we eat in the seventh year? …. I will ordain My blessing for you in the sixth year … “(Vayikra 25:20-21)

Since the farmers will not be farming the land during the shemittah year, there may be a concern as to what they will eat during that year and the following year, since nothing will grow. Hashem therefore promises that the land will yield a crop that will be sufficient for the sixth, seventh, and eighth year, until the new crop grows.

Advertisement





The great Chassidic rebbe, R’ Zusha of Anipoli asks: The pasuk seems to imply that Hashem will send the blessing only when the person questions how he will be sustained. How is that possible? After all, it would seem that the individual who expresses such concern is exhibiting a lack of faith in Hashem. Is he rewarded for that?

R’ Zusha explains that, indeed, when a person has complete faith in Hashem the blessing will come on its own. But when the individual begins to doubt that he will have what to eat it could G-d forbid cause the blessing to be withheld. Therefore, Hashem adds that even though the person was skeptical and insecure, nevertheless “I will ordain My blessing ….”

The Chofetz Chaim expounds that emunah and bitachon are middos (attributes) that we must constantly strengthen within us. They are necessary components for the service of Hashem in every area of life – shidduchim, child rearing, livelihood, prayer, etc.

The Chofetz Chaim adds that emunah is even an important factor in shemiras halashon (guarding one’s tongue from speaking evil). He refers to the principle cited in the talmud (Yuma 38b), “No person may touch that which was prepared for another; everyone receives what is designated for him ….” Often a person feels that someone has wronged him, has slighted his honor, has not dealt fairly or honestly with him, caused him a loss or taken his livelihood. One’s natural inclination is to speak out about it and vent one’s feelings to anyone who will listen. In fact, though, no one individual can infringe or take away that which belongs to another; each person receives exactly that which was decreed from Heaven.

Dovid HaMelech says in Tehillim (37:3), “Trust in Hashem and do good; dwell in the land and nourish yourself with faithfulness.” First, gird yourself with the middah of bitachon; then you can do good. Fidelity and devotion to Hashem are foundations upon which a person can build his life. For example, in order to set aside time for Torah study or to give charity, one must be strong in his faith that Hashem will give him the full measure of everything that he deserves. His livelihood will not decline because of the time he wasn’t engaged in business, and his assets will not dwindle because he gave tzedakah.

The Yerushalmi (Sotah 9:13) relates the incident of someone who was teaching Torah to his brother and the people were calling on him for a business deal. He told them he does not push aside the time he has set for Torah study for any profit. If he is destined to make profit, it will come to him from Hashem.

Hashem would never withhold from the individual that which has already been designated for him on Rosh Hashana. Even if it would appear that one could sustain a loss because he is involved in Torah study or he is doing a mitzvah, he should not worry. Hashem has many agents, and many resources, to assure that the person gets what is destined for him. Refraining from doing a mitzvah or Torah study, or engaging in extra hishtadlus (effort) will make no difference.

The Chofetz Chaim notes that even when it seems that an individual who doesn’t learn at all, or is not committed to the performance of mitzvos, is very successful, one should know that he may encounter other challenges in life that will reduce his wealth. All that happens in this world is not by chance; it is all Divinely calculated.

R’ Dovid Schechter once came to visit the great R’ Shlomo of Zhvil. Before they sat down, R’ Shlomo asked R’ Dovid, “What important mitzvah did you do today?”

R’ Dovid did not understand what the Rebbe was referring to, as he had not done anything extraordinary that day.

When the Rebbe demanded an answer, he related the day’s events. His daughter was getting married shortly and he had been getting together the necessary funds. He and the mechutan (the boy’s father) had agreed on the amount that they would each contribute for this occasion, but now – one week before the wedding – the mechutan informed him that he wanted to call off the wedding.

“When I asked him why,” said R’ Dovid, “ – whether he had found some fault or shortcoming in the family – he explained that he had not been able to collect the amount of money he had promised. Since the Torah exhorts us (Devarim 23:24), ‘You shall observe that which emerges from your lips,’ he could not come to the wedding, and it would, therefore, be more advisable to wait for another opportunity.”

R’ Dovid told R’ Shlomo that when he heard these words, he immediately told the mechutan not to be concerned, as he would take care of everything.

R’ Shlomo of Zhvil told R’ Dovid, “You should know that in Heaven there is a special pathway designated for every individual. The course of the Divine Emanation is uniquely formed to provide every person with his needs. Your generosity with your mechutan will not take away from anything that you were intended to have or to get. In fact, in the last week before the wedding, R’ Dovid was able to get together the entire sum necessary for the marriage to proceed without any personal financial loss.

“Those who seek Hashem will not lack any good.” (Grace After Meals)