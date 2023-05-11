Photo Credit: Abed Khatib / Flash 90

Israeli military and intelligence forces assassinated a fifth senior commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization on Thursday afternoon.

Ahmed Abu Deka was the deputy commander of the terror group’s rocket force and was responsible for the rocket attacks aimed at Israel this week, in particular those aimed at Sderot and surrounds.

He was also responsible for the day-to-day management of the terrorist group’s force, the IDF said in a statement.

Abu Deka worked extensively to promote, plan and carry out rocket attacks aimed at Israeli territory.

He also participated in launching the barrages aimed at Israel during previous conflicts as well, including Operation Guardian of the Walls and Operation Breaking Dawn.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, as of Thursday, afternoon the IDF had struck 166 terrorist targets in Gaza. Approximately 547 rockets were fired at Israel from the enclave; of those, 394 rockets managed to clear the border and reach Israeli territory.

The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted 175 rockets that were heading for populated areas.

At least 124 rockets (approximately 20 percent) of those fired by the terrorists landed within Gaza territory and instead harmed their own people. Two teenagers, a ten year old girl and an adult man were all killed in Gaza by rockets fired by their neighbors.