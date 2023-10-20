Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

After the deluge dried, Noah was commanded to empty the ark of its inhabitants.

The Torah uses the word “היצא”, which connotes enabling their departure. The Midrash points out that the קרי, proper text in the Sefer Torah is הוצא, which connotes forcibly removing. Rashi explains that if they don’t want to leave, they must be evacuated. It is understood that Hashem wanted to restart life on earth, as the pasuk concludes ופרו ורבו על הארץ, but why would any person or animal want to remain in a box, rather than be free?

Often in life we seem to be frozen in a predicament that is bad for us, but we don’t take the steps to improve things and change. Whether due to inertia, or fear, we may remain in a stagnant or dangerous place. Sometimes changes are tough, but they need to be made and carried out.

Shabbat Shalom