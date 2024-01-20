Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

ולקחו מן הדם ונתנו על שתי המזוזות ועל המשקוף (שמות יב:ז)

והגעתם אל המשקוף ואל שתי המזוזות מן הדם אשר בסף (שמות יב:כב)

Which was painted in blood first, the mezuzot (the sides of the door frame), or the mashkof (the top of the doorpost)?

While Halachically, either order works, the Netziv gives significance to the change in the order between the two pesukim. The mezuzot and mashkof stand for Torah, Avodah, and Gemilut chassadim, represented by Avraham, Yitzchak and Yaakov. The first parsha was given to Bnei Yisrael, who were likely to excel in Avodat Hashem or Chesed. The second was given to the elders, Z’keinim, who were leaders in scholarship. Hence, the elders would start with mashkof, representing the lofty level of Torah.

We may add a thought. One builds from base up. Starting with the top will result in a toppled structure. On the one hand, then, one should start with the mezuzot. On the other hand, one must have high aspirations and plans, imagining the finished product before beginning.

A true builder will, of course start from ground level, but his plans and dreams will inspire.

Shabbat Shalom