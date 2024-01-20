Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson
Hamas's hostage cells in the terror tunnels under Khan Younis, Gaza. Jan. 20, 2024

The IDF spokesperson released photos on Saturday night of a cell inside Gaza’s underground terror tunnels, under the city of Khan Younis, where Israeli hostages had been held. The IDF estimates 20 different hostages were held there at various times.

Pictures made by the captured children were found in the gated cells.

