Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The IDF spokesperson released photos on Saturday night of a cell inside Gaza’s underground terror tunnels, under the city of Khan Younis, where Israeli hostages had been held. The IDF estimates 20 different hostages were held there at various times.

Pictures made by the captured children were found in the gated cells.

בהמשך להצהרת דובר צה״ל, מצורפות תמונות מתוך מנהרה בחאן יונס בה הוחזקו חטופים: pic.twitter.com/6CecbXLxrl — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 20, 2024

NEW: In a network of tunnels underneath Khan Younis, Israeli forces took us to cells where they found DNA of hostages. Full report airs on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/xq2VQe65Js — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) January 20, 2024