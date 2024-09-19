Parshat Ki Tavo – Hakarat HaTov

Parshat Ki Tavo begins and ends by emphasizing the importance of hakarat hatov (showing appreciation for the good).

The parsha begins by explaining how one who brings bikkurim (first fruits) to the Mikdash declares his appreciation of Hashem’s gift of the Land of Israel (26:3). By doing so, he shows that he is “not an ingrate” (Rashi).

The farmer may have been living on the land for hundreds of years and his family may have lived in Eretz Yisrael for many generations, but he still needs to thank Hashem for gifting him the land.

The parsha ends with Moshe Rabbeinu’s introduction to the second covenant with Hashem. He explains that a new covenant is necessary because, in the past, the Jews did not yet fully appreciate Hashem (29:3).

Though Hashem had liberated them from Egypt and saved them at the sea, it took forty years of His constant provision for them to fully appreciate Him. This level of appreciation is a condition for the covenant and a meaningful relationship with Hashem (Rashi).

Do We Remember?

We know that Hashem returns life to us each morning, provides us with all we need, and protects us throughout each day, but we do not always show this appreciation properly?

Though we proclaim (in the Modim tefillah) that “we will thank you and sing your praises for our lives are in your hands, our souls in your care, your miracles every day, and your wonders and benevolence that are with us at every moment – evening, morning and afternoon,” we are not often actively conscious, reflective, and appreciative of Hashem’s care for us.

Parshat Ki Tavo relates to this phenomenon as well. At the end of the three-year ma’aser (tithe) cycle, we proclaim that “we have not violated any of the mitzvot and not forgotten” (26:14). Some of our mistakes reflect mistaken conscious decisions; others stem from forgetfulness or lack of consciousness. Or, as we admit in the Al Cheits, sometimes we sin “bli da’at – without thinking.”

We believe that Hashem provides for us, but it is often not part of our active consciousness. We do not even need to forget because we are not reflective enough to remember.

Maximizing Miraculous Moments

This is why taking advantage of the moments when Hashem reminds us of His presence and assistance is so important. These special moments help us appreciate Hashem’s more subtle and hidden role in our daily lives (Ramban, Shemot 13:16).

We experienced such a moment earlier this week. Miraculously, thousands of beepers (and later walkie-talkies) exploded simultaneously and killed and wounded thousands of the terrorists who have been attacking us for decades.

Though the explosions were the result of much human effort and ingenuity, we know that they would not have taken place without Hashem’s assistance.

What is the proper reaction to this event? Many responded by posting or liking funny memes about the situation. A little laughter in these difficult times is certainly healthy.

The more important response is appreciating and thanking Hashem for His assistance. This is why thousands of yeshiva boys in tens of Israeli yeshivot responded with song and dance on Tuesday night (and why others shared these videos). The point was to thank Hashem (and publicize the thanks) for His salvation.

Remembering to thank Hashem is so critical at this challenging time. We have experienced much suffering over the past year, which has caused many to feel distant from Hashem and wonder if Hashem is still with us. Moments like Tuesday give us the answer and (our proper response to them gives us) the strength to deal with more difficult days.

Continuing Our Tradition

Our thanks to Hashem on Tuesday night followed the tradition of our ancestors who burst into song after experiencing Hashem’s salvation at Yam Suf. Their Az Yashir did not focus on the downfall of the Egyptians but, instead, on appreciating Hashem’s salvation. We, too, concentrate not on the downfall of Hezbollah or Hamas but on Hashem’s assistance to us.

Though the drowning of Hashem’s creatures made the angels’ song inappropriate (Sanhedrin 39b), our ancestors were expected to sing because they were the ones actually saved. With their song, they reached a high spiritual level. We, too, use their words each morning as the transition from praise of Hashem to commitment to His service.

We accentuate their song on the day they sang it as well – the last day of Pesach. Because of the death of Hashem’s creations, we limit ourselves to half-Hallel, but we still say Hallel, sing and celebrate.

In fact, though we recite Az Yashir every day, we reinforce our recital on the last day of Pesach by reciting it at sea at night (a minhag some have) and singing it verse by verse in the morning. The drowning of Hashem’s creatures does not keep us from expressing our thanks to Him.

Perspective

How many great miracles have we experienced over the past months? Soldiers have shared so many stories of salvation. A unit in a personnel carrier was saved after backing up to transfer tefillin. Another unit was saved by a soldier who saw a terrorist rising from a pier he was facing while davening Mincha. These stories are Hashem’s way of reminding us that He is with us.

We have also experienced much larger miracles. The unprecedented defense against hundreds of missiles and drones fired simultaneously by Iran and her proxies in April and the successful neutralization of thousands of Hezbollah missiles in August are just two of the many.

Did we “remember” to thank and praise Hashem then, and did we do so this week? Like the one bringing bikkurim, we need to express appreciation to Hashem for giving us the Land of Israel and sustaining us within it.

There are many ways to express thanks. You can dance, you can recite Mizmor L’Todah or Nishmat, you can sing His praise. Which mode you choose is less important than making sure to choose one.

Redemption

Chazal tell us that Chizkiyahu HaMelech was meant to be the Mashiach after Hashem saved him and the city of Yerushalayim from Sancheirev’s army if only he had responded with song and praise (Sanhedrin 94a). Had he responded like our ancestors at Yam Suf, he would have been crowned as Mashiach.

Chizkiyahu, like us, was not “out of the woods” yet. All of Judea lay in ruins, but he was still expected to show his appreciation for Hashem’s salvation with song. He did not and the Messianic age was delayed for millennia.

Our personal relationship with Hashem and our national redemption hinge on our “remembering” to respond to his salvation with song and praise.

How To Use This Shabbat To Prepare for Rosh Hashana

As we approach Rosh Hashana, the day we all pass before Hashem, we should consider the depth of our relationship with Him. Do we appreciate the role He plays in our lives? Does that help make His existence central to our consciousness?

If the answer to these questions is the same as earlier this week, we have missed a golden opportunity.

Let’s make sure not to let Shabbat pass without thanking Hashem for the past week’s events. Let’s ensure the beeper blasts inspire a better appreciation for everything Hashem does for us and His role in our lives.

We can accomplish this goal by discussing this week’s events in shul and at the Shabbat table. We should take the opportunity over Shabbat to talk about the events and our lives with our children and encourage each of them to reflect upon Hashem’s place in their lives.

May our efforts this Shabbat inspire us to work on the trait of hakarat hatov for Hashem and others in the weeks leading up to Rosh Hashana.

Let’s make sure we continue remembering not to forget.

