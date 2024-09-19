Photo Credit: Yissachar Ruas/TPS

The Israeli Air Force hit some 70 Hezbollah launchers and other positions on Thursday night, after Hezbollah struck Metullah.

It’s estimated that 150 loaded and ready-to-launch Hezbollah rocket launch barrels were destroyed.

Lebanon is describing it as the most intense bombing since the war began. Dozens of IAF fighter planes reportedly took part in the attack.

Several Hezbollah centers have been attacked in southern Lebanon, strikes that remind us of the strikes on Gaza before the ground operation pic.twitter.com/62J5CLhnFE — Ph.Gritti (@Philipp27960841) September 19, 2024

מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר בהכוונה מודיעינית תקפו כ-30 משגרים ותשתיות צבאיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה, אשר הכילו כ-150 קני שיגור שנועדו לשיגור מיידי לעבר שטח הארץ>> pic.twitter.com/mW5hxTVnLi — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 19, 2024

There are intense fires raging in southern Lebanon. The condition of Metullah is unclear at this time, but there are reports of fires.

חיל האוויר פתח בסדרת תקיפות בדרום לבנון pic.twitter.com/oOSN9TgyCt — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 19, 2024

Residents in northern Israel have been told to stay near protected areas.

