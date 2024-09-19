Photo Credit: Yissachar Ruas/TPS
F-16

The Israeli Air Force hit some 70 Hezbollah launchers and other positions on Thursday night, after Hezbollah struck Metullah.

It’s estimated that 150 loaded and ready-to-launch Hezbollah rocket launch barrels were destroyed.

Lebanon is describing it as the most intense bombing since the war began. Dozens of IAF fighter planes reportedly took part in the attack.

There are intense fires raging in southern Lebanon. The condition of Metullah is unclear at this time, but there are reports of fires.

Residents in northern Israel have been told to stay near protected areas.

