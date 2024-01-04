Photo Credit: Jewish Press

We read in Parshas Shemos that Hashem tells Moshe Rabbeinu to speak to the elders and together they should go to Pharaoh to ask permission for the Jewish nation to travel out to the Midbar for three days. When Moshe protests that the Jewish people will not believe that he will take them out of Egypt, Hashem provides him with three miracles that he should perform before them to convince them: the stick that would turn into a snake, his hand would become leprous and then revert to its normal state, and the waters of the Nile would become blood on dry land.

Yet we find (Shemos 4:13) that Moshe pleads with Hashem to send someone else, like Aharon, who was well-spoken, to be the messenger. Moshe Rabbeinu was reluctant to accept the assignment because, he said, his speech was not fluent.

The Ramban expounds that because of his extreme humility, Moshe Rabbeinu felt he was least suited to take the Jewish Nation out of Egypt. This is difficult to understand as the Torah tells us (Devarim 34:10), “Never again has there arisen in Israel a prophet like Moshe …” We also say in the Ani Ma’amin (Thirteen Principles of Faith), “I believe with complete faith that the prophecy of Moshe … was true, and that he was the father of the prophets – both those who preceded him and those who followed him.”

R’ Moshe Mordechai Chodosh, the rosh yeshiva of Or Elchonon offers the following explanation.

For Parshas Shemos, Sefardim read the haftara of Yirmiyah (1:1-2:3). Hashem tells Yirmiyah, “… before you left the womb I sanctified you; I established you as a prophet unto the nations.” But Yirmiyah did not want to accept his mission, saying, “I do not know how to speak, for I am just a youth.” Hashem then instructs Yirmiyah, “Gird yourself … and speak to them all that I command you … for I am with you.” This is to say, that since Hashem has assigned this mission to him, he should fortify himself from within, and Hashem will give him all the strength he needs.

This is similar to what Hashem told Moshe (3:10-12), “And now, go and I shall send you to Pharaoh … For I will be with you …” The word “go” is to say that Moshe should corral his strength, “and I shall send you” says that Hashem will then endow him with all the strength he needs to do his mission.

We have this also in Yeshaya (6:8-9), where Yeshaya hears Hashem’s voice saying, “Whom shall I send, and who shall go for us?” and Yeshaya responds, “Here I am! Send me!” Rav Chodosh says: Hashem imbues that person whom he chooses as His messenger with stamina and courage, on the condition that the individual energizes himself to respond to his assignment. It is only then that Hashem will help him.

Here we derive an important lesson for life. By nature, most individuals do not feel capable or especially suited to pursue major undertakings in life. Who was greater than Moshe Rabbeinu, Yeshaya or Yirmiyah? Yet, they all protested that they were not competent enough to fulfill the mission Hashem was assigning to them. Hashem tells them, “I am the one who is sending you.” If they would inspire and embolden themselves to recognize that they do have the wherewithal to implement Hashem’s command, they would be successful with His Divine Assistance.

At times a student is told that he is not capable of learning b’iyun (Torah study in depth), and he is insulted. Yet, if the student was asked why he doesn’t try to learn b’iyun he will claim that he is not suited for that kind of Torah study. The reason for this discrepancy is that the individual does not know how to evaluate his own qualities and skills and how to properly assess what he can achieve in life. When one tries to galvanize a student to take action, he may respond that he is “not that type of person” or that others can do it, but not he. That is not correct. It is possible the individual doesn’t have any self-esteem, and he needs to be encouraged to develop his self-confidence. Every person has “hidden talents” that can only emerge once the individual has achieved the courage and tenacity to attempt to accomplish great things. Our sages tell us that all beginnings are difficult, but if one perseveres, he will merit Divine Assistance to succeed.

I recently attended a memorial tribute to Rabbi Dr. Bernard Lander, founder and first president of Touro University. He was a pioneer in education, creating a Jewish-sponsored network of institutions of higher and professional learning throughout the world. Young people dedicated to Torah and mitzvos could receive an excellent education that positioned them for graduate study and professional careers in a religious Jewish-oriented school of higher learning.

As I walked into the hall, a well-known and much sought-after therapist came over to greet me. It is so difficult to get an appointment with him, that people often call me to try to intervene on their behalf.

“Did you have a connection to Dr. Lander?” I asked curiously.

He said, “To tell you the truth, when I first began my undergraduate studies I applied to several schools, but I was turned down because the admissions officers said I did not have what it took to succeed in their behavioral science program. As a last resort, I applied to Touro. When I came for my interview, I had the rare privilege of encountering Dr. Lander, who happened to be in the building at the time. He asked me why I was there, and I told him that I had applied to participate in the school’s behavioral science program. Dr. Lander was very encouraging; he believed in me and assisted me through the application and admission process. His words gave me chizuk, where many others had just brought me down. His words carried me through all my years of study. I owe him for who I am today, and for what I’ve accomplished. That is the reason I am here.”