Photo Credit: Based on photo by Yaniv Nadav/Flash90

There are two ways to read Isaiah 49:17, either “Those who ravaged and ruined you shall leave you,” or, “Those who ravaged and ruined you come out of you.” In the case of Bernie Sanders, a US Senator from Vermont, it’s the latter. On Tuesday, Bernard, son of Elias Ben Yehuda and Dorothy Sanders, issued a stern demand that Congress “reject the $10.1 billion in unconditional military aid being considered for Netanyahu’s right-wing government to continue its brutal war against the Palestinian people.”

“The issue we face with Israel-Gaza is not complicated,” claimed the Brooklyn-born Senator, and after acknowledging that Hamas beheaded our babies, raped our women, murdered our elderly, and kidnapped our innocent civilians by the Toyota truckloads (which Bernie summarized as “Hamas’s barbaric terrorist attack”), he turned on the real culprit, the victims of the aforementioned barbarism:

“Israel’s military response has been grossly disproportionate, immoral, and in violation of international law. And, most importantly for Americans, we must understand that Israel’s war against the Palestinian people has been significantly waged with US bombs, artillery shells, and other forms of weaponry. And the results have been catastrophic.”

Ignoring the fact that all Hamas has to do to end the nightmare is surrender, as many a monster had done throughout history, free up the rings upon rings of human shields with which its leaders surround themselves, and release the hostages who have not yet perished in its dungeons, our cousin Bernie points a boney finger at the civilized people who do what they can to defeat the beast: “Since October 7th, over 22,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes, two-thirds of these victims have been women and children – and 57,000 have been wounded.”

More than 2 million German civilians were killed in the Allied forces’ effort to kill that beast, and on occasion a few hundred thousand of them died in one day’s attack. It’s highly likely that those German civilians hadn’t hurt anyone and were themselves the victims of Hitlerism. The Arab population of Gaza is not as blameless. Thousands of them rejoiced at the atrocities that were carried out by their Hamas masters. They marched in the streets, violated Jewish victims every chance they got, and handed out treats, most notably that lovely sugary cake drenched in honey, the baklawa. And when they happened upon a runaway Jewish hostage, they captured him and turned him over to his tormentors.

There are far fewer innocent civilians in Gaza today than there were in Nazi Germany.

But don’t waste your breath on cousin Bernie. For him, as it is for the left everywhere, the real troubles started after Israel retaliated.

And so, the old Jew from Vermont (he’s pushing 83), who lived on a kibbutz, yada yada yada, declared: “Congress is working to pass a supplemental funding bill that includes $10 billion of unconditional military aid for the right-wing Netanyahu government to continue its brutal war against the Palestinian people. Enough is enough. Congress must reject that funding. The taxpayers of the United States must no longer be complicit in destroying the lives of innocent men, women, and children in Gaza.”

Cousin Bernie has spoken.