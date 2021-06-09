Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

June 11, 2021 – 1 Tammuz 5778

8:08 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 9:18 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 9:40 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Korach

Weekly Haftara: VaYomer Shmuel (I Samuel 11:14‑12:22)

Daf Yomi: Yoma 61

Mishna Yomit: Taharos 2:2-3

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 99:3- 101:1

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Melachim u’Milchamoseihem chap. 4-6

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:22 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:24 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:10 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:26 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 4

Today is the second day of Rosh Chodesh Tammuz.

Friday morning: Shacharis with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh. Following chazzan’s repetition we say half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We take out one Sefer Torah. We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1-15) and call four aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael). The Ba’al Keriah recites half Kaddish. We return the Torah to the Ark, Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon – we delete Lamenatze’ach, the chazzan recites half Kaddish; all then remove their tefillin.

Mussaf of Rosh Chodesh, followed by the chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after half Hallel. Before Aleinu they add Ein K’Elokeinu with Kaddish DeRabbanan.

Mincha: In the Shemoneh Esreh we say Ya’aleh VeYavo, followed by the chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Birkas Hamazon: In the Grace after Meals we add Ya’aleh VeYavo as well as mention of Rosh Chodesh in the Beracha Acharona (Me’ein Shalosh) at all times.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chap.82,130,142. – Y.K.