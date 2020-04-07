Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

April 10, 2020 – 16 Nissan 5780

7:11 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 8:14 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends Rabbenu Tam 8:44 pm NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Chol Hamoed Pesach (see below)

Weekly Haftara: Chol Hamoed Pesach (see below)

Daf Yomi: Shabbos 35

Mishna Yomit: Arachin 2:1-2

Halacha Yomit: Kitzur Shulchan Aruch 27:4 – 28:3

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Geneiva chap. 7-9

Earliest time for tallis and tefillin: 5:32 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise 6:24 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:40 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 7:30

(This Friday is Yom Tov; we do not don tefillin.)

Friday: As we had made our Eruv Tavshilin prior to Yom Tov, we make all necessary preparations for Shabbos during Yom Tov prior to Shabbos. We must take care not to light Shabbos candles later than the times listed for each locality – as opposed to Yom Tov (7:11 p.m. E.D.T., N.Y.C.). Negligence in this regard can lead to an Issur de’Oraisa ‑ a Biblical violation.

Kabbalas Shabbos: We do not say Lechu Neranena but greet Shabbos with an abridged liturgy. Nusach Ashkenaz begins with Mizmor Shir, Nusach Sefarad includes a longer text beginning at Mizmor LeDavid, first, second and last two stanzas of Lechah Dodi, then Mizmor Shir. Maariv of Shabbos follows with inclusion of Ya’aleh Veyavo – Sefira is counted after it is definitely dark. Kiddush of Shabbos. We wash for the Shabbos Seuda. Birkas Hamazon includes Retzeh and Ya’aleh VeYavo.

Shabbos: Shacharis for Shabbos with inclusion of Retzeh and Ya’aleh VeYavo, half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We remove two Sifrei Torah from the Ark. We read Shir Hashirim, preferably from a Klaf, a scroll – but we do not make a beracha over this reading – followed by Kaddish Yasom. In the first Sefer we call seven Aliyos and we read in Parashas Ki Tissah (Shemos 33:12-34:26) from Re’eh ata omer until Lo sevashel ge’di bachalev imo. For Maftir we read from the second Sefer in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:19-25) from Ve’hikravtem until Kol Meleches Avoda lo Saasu. We read the Haftara in Ezekiel (37:1-14) from Hay’sa alai Yad Hashem until Dibbarti Ve’asisi Ne’um Hashem. We follow with Yekum Purkan, Ashrei. We return the Torah scrolls and the chazzan says half Kaddish.

Musaf for Festivals with mention of Shabbos. We include Shabbos in chazzan’s repetition of the Shemoneh Esreh as well and we conclude with Kaddish Tiskabbel, Ein K’elokeinu, Aleinu, Shir shel Yom and their respective Kaddush recitals. Kiddush of Shabbos, we wash for Shabbos Seuda, Birkas HaMazon includes Retzeh and Ya’aleh VeYavo.

Mincha for Shabbos: Ashrei, Uva LeTziyyon, chazzan recites half Kaddish – we remove the Torah (Vayehi Binso’a) we call up three Aliyos and read Parashas Acharei Mos until Kol K’hal Yisrael. We return the Sefer and the chazzan recites half Kaddish, all say the Shemoneh Esreh of Shabbos with Ya’aleh VeYavo, in chazzan’s repetition he says Ya’aleh VeYavo as well, we not say Tzidkas’cha and chazzan concludes Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and finally Kaddish Yasom – Mourner’s Kaddish. (As it is Shabbos we wash for Seuda Shelishis; we include in Birkas Hamazon, Retzeh and Ya’aleh VeYavo.)

Maariv: As on a usual Motza’ei Shabbos we do say Ata Chonantanu, Ya’aleh VeYavo. This is our first weekday Shemoneh Esreh and we now substitute Ve’sein Beracha instead of Ve’sein Tal Umatar in Mevarech Hashanim (no Viy’hi Noam, Ve’Ata Kadosh) Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Kaddish Yasom, and we count Sefiras Haomer. Havdala at home as usual.

Sunday morning, second day Chol Hamoed, Shacharis ‑ some don tefillin and others do not, each according to his custom ‑ but without a beracha – and yet others recite the blessing in a whisper (see Rema, Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 31:2; also Mishna Berura ad loc. s.v. She’ein Mevarchim, for advisable procedure.) In Pesukei D’Zimra we omit Mizmor Le’Soda. Usual weekday Shemoneh Esreh with Ya’aleh VeYavo and again in chazzan’s repetition we say Ya’aleh VeYavo. We then say half Hallel followed by the chazzan reciting Kaddish Tiskabbel. We remove two Torah scrolls, in the first we call up three Aliyos and read in Parashas Bo (Shemos 13:1-16) from Kaddesh li kol bechor until Hotzianu Hashem mimitzrayim. For the Maftir we call an additional aliyah and read from the second scroll in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:19-25) from Ve’hikravtem until Kol meleches avoda lo sa’asu. We put down both Torah scrolls and the Ba’al Keriah says half Kaddish. We return the scrolls, Yehallelu etc. We then say Ashrei, Uva Letziyyon, half-Kaddish.

Musaf of Festivals but we say Ve’hikravtem in the Shemoneh Esreh. Following repetition the chazzan then says Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir shel Yom (Nusach Sefarad adds Ein K’Elokeinu) and their respective Kaddish recitals.

Mincha is usual weekday Shemoneh Esreh with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo. At conclusion of repetition, Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Kaddish Yasom.

Maariv is usual weekday tefilla with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in Shemoneh Esreh. At conclusion Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Kaddish Yasom and counting of the Omer.

Monday morning: 3rd day Chol Hamoed as on Sunday, with the exception of the Torah reading: we call up three aliyos in Parashas Mishpatim (Bamidbar 22:24-23:19) from Im kesef talveh until Lo sevashel ge’di ba’chalev imo. Maftir and all other tefillos as yesterday.

Tuesday morning: 4th day Chol Hamoed, Shacharis as yesterday with the exception of the Torah reading, we call up three aliyos in Parashas Beha’alose’cha (Bamidbar 9:1-14) from Be’Midbar Sinai until La’ger u’le’ezrach ha’aretz. Maftir and all other tefillos as yesterday. Today is the last day of Chol Hamoed. We proceed with all preparations fo blessing

Le’hadlik ner shel Yom Tov without Shehecheyanu.

Maariv: We welcome Yom Tov with the usual Festival Shemoneh Esreh of Shalosh Regalim. we count Sefiras HaOmer at the conclusion. We recite Kiddush at home (some recite in shul as well) and proceed to wash for the seuda. We add Ya’aleh VeYavo in Birkas Hamazon.

Wednesday morning: Shacharis for Festivals – Shalosh Regalim – including all ancillary tefillos, half-Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We then remove two Sifrei Torah from the Ark. In the first we call five aliyos and read from Parashas be’Shalach (Shemos 13:17-15:26) from Vayehi Beshalach ... until Ki Ani Hashem Rof’echa. We place both Torah scrolls on the bimah and the reader recites half-Kaddish and we then call the Maftir to read in the second Sefer in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:19-25) from Ve’hikravtem until Kol meleches avoda lo sa’asu. We read the Haftara (II Samuel 22:1-51) from Va’yedabber David until U’lezar’o ad olam. After the concluding blessings of the Haftara, chazzan chants Kah Keili, then Ashrei and Yehallelu, the scrolls are returned to the Aron and half-Kaddish.

Musaf: The usual Musaf Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh with the insertion of Ve’hikravtem. At the conclusion of the chazzan’s repetition the Kohanim duchan. the chazzan says Kaddish Tiskabbel followed by Ein K’elokeinu, Aleinu and Shir shel Yom. The mourners recite the appropriate Kaddish.

Mincha: Ashrei, Uva LeTziyyon, half-Kaddish, the Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh, chazzan’s repetition followed by Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Wednesday evening: Acharon Shel Pesach. Candle lighting is delayed until the first day of Yom Tov has concluded. Some wait as long as 72 minutes after shekiah to light candles, while others light as early as an hour after shekiah (N.Y.C. 8:34 p.m. E.D.T.), yet others wait only 45 minutes after shekia to light (N.Y.C. 8:19 p.m. E.D.T.). This is the same time frame for the beginning of cooking and other preparations for the Seuda of Yom Tov Sheni. As we say Yizkor on Acharon Shel Pesach, it is customary to light Yizkor memorial candles for the departed as well.

We delay Maariv for the counting of Sefiras HaOmer. Maariv is the usual Shalosh Regalim Tefilla. Following the Shemoneh Esreh the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Kaddish Yasom. We then count Sefiras HaOmer. At home we recite Kiddush of Shalosh Regalim ‑ like the night before, without Shehecheyanu (some recite Kiddush in shul as well).

Thursday morning: Shacharis for Shalosh Regalim including ancillary tefillos, half-Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We then remove two Sifrei Torah, in the first we call five aliyos and read in Parashas Re’eh (Devarim 15:19-16:17) from Kol habechor until nasan lach. We place both scrolls on the bimah and the reader recites half-Kaddish and we then call the Maftir to read in the second Sefer in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:19-25) from Vehikravtem until Kol meleches avoda lo sa’asu. We read the Haftara (Isaiah 10:32-12:6) from Od Hayom Be’nov until Kedosh Yisrael.

Following the Haftara blessings we place the Sifrei Torah on the bimah, we send all the children (those with parents) out of the shul and we begin to recite the Yizkor prayer. In most synagogues there is a custom to make a Yizkor appeal prior to the recitation of Yizkor due to the text of the prayer, which clearly states, “because I am donating to charity – Ba’avur she’eten tzedaka” (see Ta’amei HaMinhagim, Hilchos Pesach 587). We then say Av Harachamim (due to the solemn mood we do not chant Kah Keili), Ashrei. We chant Yehalellu as we return the scrolls to Aron HaKodesh. The chazzan then recites half-Kaddish.

Musaf as the day before, the Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh with insertion of Ve’hikravtem, and at conclusion of the chazzan’s repetition the Kohanim duchan. Following the repetition the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel, Ein K’elokenu, Aleinu and Shir shel Yom. The mourners proceed with Kaddish recitals.

Mincha: As the day before, Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon, half-Kaddish, the usual Festival Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh and the chazzan’s repetition followed by Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Kaddish Yasom, the Mourner’s Kaddish.

Maariv: The usual weekday Maariv tefilla, with the inclusion of Ata Chonanta followed by Sefiras HaOmer. We make Havdala (without a flame or spices) at home. (Some are accustomed to recite Havdala in shul as well.)

Friday morning: Shacharis as usual, but we do not say Tachanun until the conclusion of Nissan.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. –Y.K.