Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXIX No. 26 5781

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

June 25, 2021 – 15 Tammuz 5781

8:12 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Advertisement



Sabbath Ends: 9:22 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 9:43 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Balak

Weekly Haftara: VeHaya She’eris Yaakov (Micah 5:6-6:8)

Daf Yomi: Yoma 75

Mishna Yomit: Taharos 5:1-2

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 109:2-110:1

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Talmud Torah chap. 5-7

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:23 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:12 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Plag Hamincha: 6:56 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:30 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 6

This coming Sunday morning is the fast of Shiv’a Asar BeTammuz, which commences the mourning period of Bein HaMetzarim – the Three Weeks. The fast begins in the morning at 4:15 a.m. N.Y.C. E.D.T., and concludes according to Rav Tukaccinsky, 9:07 p.m., N.Y.C. E.D.T.; Rav Moshe Feinstein, 9:21 p.m., N.Y.C. E.D.T.; He rules as well that for those have difficulty the earlier time of 9:12 p.m., N.Y.C. E.D.T.

This fast marks the beginning of the mourning period for the destruction of our Holy Temple in Jerusalem and our dispersion in the exile. There are numerous minhagim regarding this period of mourning and its various stages of intensity that are found in the Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 551 – Hilchos Tisha B’Av – see Ba’er Heitev ad loc. All these rules apply until the morning following Tisha B’Av (the 10th of Av after Noon – Chatzos HaYom).

Shacharis: Usual tefilla with the addition of the beracha of Anenu between the berachos of Go’el Yisrael and Rofeh Cholei Amo Yisrael in the Chazzan’s repetition. Following the repetition all say the Selichos and Avinu Malkenu as found in the Siddurim. We remove a Sefer Torah from the ark and call three Aliyos and read in Parashas Ki Tissa (Shemos 32:11-14, 34:1-10) from “Vaychal.” We then conclude Shacharis as usual.

Mincha: We begin with Ashrei, followed by half-Kaddish as usual; we then remove a Torah scroll and call three Aliyos and [again, as in the morning] read in Parashas Ki Tissa (Shemos 32:11-14, 34:1-10) from “Vay’chal.” The last aliya serves as Maftir, and he reads from Yeshayahu (55:6-56:8), Dirshu Hashem be’himatz’o. Upon returning the Torah to the ark, the Chazzan says half-Kaddish – all say Anenu within the beracha of Shema Kolenu, as found in the Siddur. In the silent Shemoneh Esreh we also substitute Sim Shalom for Shalom Rav in the beracha of Shalom (according to Nusach Ashkenaz – whereas most of those who follow Nusach Sefarad always say Sim Shalom at Mincha.) In the Chazzan’s repetition (as during Shacharis), Anenu is a separate beracha between Go’el and Rofeh. Birkas Kohanim is recited as well, and the Chazzan concludes with Sim Shalom. Following the Shemoneh Esreh all say Avinu Malkenu – Tachanun, and then the Chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel, followed by Aleinu and the Mourner’s Kaddish.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.