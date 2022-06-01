Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

June 3, 2022 – 4 Sivan 5782

8:03 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 9:13 p.m. NYC

Sabbath Ends: Rabbeinu Tam 9:35 p.m. NYC

Weekly Reading: Bamidbar

Weekly Haftara: Vehaya Mispar Bnei Yisrael (Hosea 2:1-22)

Daf Yomi: Yevamos 88

Mishna Yomit: Shevi’is 8:5-6

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 288:5-7

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Ovdei Kochavim v’Chukoseihem ch. 7-9

Pirkei Avos: Chapt. 6

Sefiras HaOmer: 48

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:25 a.m. NYC

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m. NYC

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:10 a.m. NYC

Plag HaMincha: 6:48 p.m. NYC

Sunset: 8:21 p.m. NYC

Today is the second day of Sheloshes Yemei Hagbala – the three-day preparatory period before Shavuos. According to some minhagim, the same relaxation of Sefira observance that we allow on Lag BaOmer applies to the days before Shavuos as well. See Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 493, and Mishna Berura (ad. loc.), where the various minhagim are clearly delineated. This Shabbos is Erev Shevuos, all Tefillos as usual, though there is a dispute as to whether Av Harachamim is said or not, it is proper to follow the minhag of the congregation. As regards Seuda Shlishis, some are accustomed to schedule Mincha earlier in the day (Mincha Gedola), in order to partake of the meal earlier in the day. Others divide the luncheon Seuda in two with the second meal serving as Seuda Shlishis. Mincha is usual Tefillah except we do not say Tzid’kos’cha.

This Motza’ei Shabbos is Shavuos: Candle lighting no earlier than 9:13 p.m. NYC, (some wait until 9:34 NYC) – with Shehecheyanu.

Maariv: Yom Tov tefillah, in the Shemoneh Esreh we add Vatodei’enu (some say Yotzros). Kiddush of Shalosh Regalim and we include havdala with a flame and Shehecheyanu (yaknehaz). It is customary to have a dairy appetizer on Shavuos. The main meal should nevertheless include meat. In Birkas Hamazon at the conclusion of the seuda we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. It is customary to stay awake all night, learn Torah and say Tikkun Leil Shavuos.

Sunday morning: Shacharis of Yom Tov (some congregations add the appropriate Yotzros as found in the Machzor), Shemoneh Esreh of Shalosh Regalim, followed by whole Hallel. We then remove two Sifrei Torah from the Ark. We say the 13 Middos. We call the first Aliyah (the Kohen) but before the beracha over the Torah is recited, the Baal Keriah recites Akdamos. To the first Sefer Torah we call five aliyos. We read in Parashas Yisro (Shemos 19:1-20:23) from “Bachodesh Hashelishi” until the end of the Parasha. We then take the second Torah scroll, place it on the bimah next to the first scroll and recite half-Kaddish. The Maftir is read in the second scroll in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:26-31) from “U’veyom Habikkurim” until “Ve’niskeihem.” The Haftara is in Yechezkel (1:1-28, 3:12). The Chazzan chants Kah Keli followed by Ashrei, Yehallelu, LeDavid Mizmor etc. and we return the Sifrei Torah to the Ark.

Musaf: Chazzan recites half-Kaddish, then all say the Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh. In the Chazzan’s repetition the Kohanim go up to duchan, Kaddish Tiskabel. Ein K’Elokeinu, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom and the respective Kaddish recitations then follow this. (Nusach Sefarad says Shir Shel Yom after Hallel.)

Mincha: Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon, half-Kaddish, usual Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh, Kaddish Tiskabbel at conclusion of Chazzan’s repetition, Aleinu, Kaddish Yasom.

Second day Shavuos: Maariv, usual Tefilla of Yom Tov, Shemoneh Esreh of Shalosh Regalim followed by Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Kaddish Yasom, Kiddush of Yom Tov, Shehecheyanu. In Birkas Hamazon at the conclusion of the seuda we include Ya’aleh VeYavo. (Candle lighting not earlier than 9:13 p.m. N.Y.C; some wait until 9:35 NYC).

Monday morning: Shacharis of Yom Tov (some congregations add the appropriate Yotzros as found in the Machzor), Shemoneh Esreh of Shalosh Regalim followed by whole Hallel. The Chazzan then recites Kaddish Tiskabbel. We read Megillas Ruth, preferably from a klaf – a scroll. [Most are accustomed not to say the beracha Al Mikra Megilla, see Shulchan Aruch HaRav. The Taz and the Magen Avraham, however, rule otherwise – that one does recite the blessing – but all agree that we do it only when reading from a scroll.]

We remove two Sifrei Torah from the Ark and say the 13 Middos. We call five aliyos to the first Sefer Torah. We read in Parashas Re’eh (Devarim 15:19-16:17) from “Kol Habechor” until “asher nasan loch.” We then take the second Torah scroll, place it on the bimah next to the first scroll and recite half-Kaddish. The Maftir is read in the second Sefer in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:26-31) from “U’veyom Habikkurim” until “Ve’niskeihem.” The Haftara is in Habakkuk (2:20-3:19). The Maftir recites the first two verses, inserts the piyyut Yetziv Pisgam, and concludes the Haftara.

Yizkor: It is customary to make an appeal for charity before we say Yizkor for the departed souls and in the text we say “Ba’avur she’ani nosein tzedaka” – Due to my giving to charity. We say Ashrei (no Kah Keili), Yehallelu, and Mizmor LeDavid, etc., and then return the Sifrei Torah to the Ark.

Musaf: Chazzan recites half-Kaddish, then all say the Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh. In the Chazzan’s repetition the Kohanim go up to duchan. Ein K’Elokeinu, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom and the respective Kaddish recitations follow this. (Nusach Sefarad says Shir Shel Yom after Hallel.)

Mincha: Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon, half-Kaddish, usual Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh, Kaddish Tiskabbel at the conclusion of Chazzan’s repetition, Aleinu, Kaddish Yasom.

Maariv: usual Tefilla, Ata Chonanta in the Shemoneh Esreh. Kaddish Tiskabbel, Havdala, Borei Pri Hagafen, Hamavdil (no spices, no flame), Aleinu, Kaddish Yasom. Yom Tov concludes, 9:13 p.m. NYC.; some wait until 9:35 NYC).

Isru Chag: Tuesday is Isru Chag we do not say Tachanun nor do we eulogize, nor do we fast. (Shulchan Aruch Horav, O.C. 494:sk19)

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.