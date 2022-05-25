Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

May 27, 2022 – 26 Iyar 5782

7:58 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Advertisement



Sabbath Ends: 9:07 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 9:30 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Bechukosai

Weekly Haftara: Hashem Uzzi (Jeremiah 16:19-17:14)

Daf Yomi: Yevamos 81

Mishna Yomit: Shevi’is 6:4-5

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 284:4-6

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos De’os chap. 3-5

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:29 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:29 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:11 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Plag Hamincha: 6:44 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:16 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 5

Sefiras HaOmer: 41

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevarchim, Rosh Chodesh Sivan is 1 day, Tuesday; the molad is Monday evening, 4 minutes and 2 chalakim [a chelek is 1/18th of a minute] past 6:00 p.m. (in Jerusalem). Shabbos Morning: After Yekum Purkan we do say Av Harachamim, however, no Kel Moleh.

This Motza’ei Shabbos. and Sunday, the 28th of Iyar, is Yom Yerushalayim.

Rosh Chodesh, Monday eve. – At Maariv we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. However, if one forgot to include Ya’aleh VeYavo (at Maariv only) one does not repeat (Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night). After the Shemoneh Esreh the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel followed by Aleinu, Sefiras HaOmer and Kaddish Yasom.

From Rosh Chodesh until Isru Chag we do not say Tachanun (others extend this practice until the 12th day of Sivan). Before taking out the Sefer Torah we do say Kel Erech Appayim. At the conclusion of Kerias HaTorah we do not say Yehi Ratzon nor Hazkaras Neshamos, though we do say Lamenatze’ach.

Wednesday Evening is the onset of the 3 days of Hagbala – the preparatory period before Shavuos. According to some minhagim, the same relaxation of Sefira observance that we allow on Lag BaOmer applies to the days before Shavuos as well. See Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 493, and Mishna Berura (ad. loc.), where the various minhagim are clearly delineated..

Next Motza’ei Shabbos is Shavuos, see next week’s luach.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. –Y.K.